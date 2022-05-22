Quad a positive agenda, no nation targeted as part of dialogue: Indian envoy to Japan

Quad is a positive and constructive agenda and no country or region is targeted as part of the strategic dialogue (held among leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia), said the Indian ambassador to Japan on Sunday.

Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) leaders – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and newly appointed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese) – will be meeting in Japan for the second such in-person meeting.

Sanjay Kumar Verma, Indian ambassador to Japan, said, “Quad is a positive, constructive agenda so we don’t target a country or region for that. What we look forward to is that peace and stability in Indo-Pacific region should be adhered to.”

Also read | Bilateral with Biden, Quad summit: PM Modi elaborates Japan visit agenda

When asked if the Quad leaders' focus would be on China, Verma said, “We want to see that international laws are followed and that no country takes the route of coercive economic policy. So all these are in the basket but the prime motive of Quad meetings is to see peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Japan from May 23 and hold bilateral meetings with all the three leaders, besides interacting with top business persons and CEOs.

Also read | PM Modi has 23 engagements in 40 hours of stay in Japan for Quad summit

"PM Modi will arrive here on May 23 and hold interactions with business leaders as well as business CEOs in a one-to-one format. Thereafter, there will be an Indian diaspora community event and May 24 is largely devoted to Quad meeting: the Indian envoy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said Modi will meet around 35 major business leaders from Japan. “In addition, there will be few CEOs, chairmen and presidents of the companies who will be independently and separately meeting the PM,” Verma said.

“Japan is excited regarding the opportunities in India, including the PLI scheme. So they need to understand us better and we need to understand them better,” he further said regarding the PM's meeting with Japanese CEOs and business leaders.

“When both the PMs (of India and Japan) met in New Delhi this year, they had an ambition and aspiration to look at 5 trillion yen being invested in India through public, private, and financing modes,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail