Home / India News / Quad navies join France-led drills in Indian Ocean
india news

Quad navies join France-led drills in Indian Ocean

India, the US, Japan and Australia constitute the Quadrilateral security dialogue or Quad. China has been wary of the Quad that was revived in late 2017
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 05:57 PM IST
File photo of NS Kiltan that is taking part in the France-led naval drills in the Indian Ocean. (Photo: Indian Navy)

France, India, the United States, Japan and Australia on Monday kicked off complex maritime drills in the eastern Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to enhance interoperability among their navies, the Indian Navy said, at a time when China is making concerted efforts to strengthen its presence in the IOR. Two Indian warships and a long-range maritime patrol aircraft are taking part in the French Navy-led exercise called La Pérouse for the first time.

India, the US, Japan and Australia constitute the Quadrilateral security or Quad. China has been wary of the Quad that was revived in late 2017. And Beijing’s suspicions have increased since the four countries upgraded the forum to the ministerial level in 2019.

Indian warships INS Satpura with an embarked helicopter and INS Kiltan, and a Boeing P-8I submarine hunter aircraft are taking part in the three-day exercise being held from April 5 to April 7.

The exercise will showcase high levels of synergy, coordination and inter-operability between the friendly navies, an Indian Navy spokesperson said on Monday. “Participation by the Indian Navy in the exercise demonstrates the shared values with friendly navies ensuring freedom of seas and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order,” Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre seeks listing of Isro spy case on Kerala poll eve, SC sees no urgency

PM Narendra Modi to interact with CMs on current Covid-19 situation on April 8

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait threatens tractor agitation in Gujarat after Delhi

Kejriwal urges PM Modi to expand coverage of Covid-19 vaccination drive

Also Read | Amid rising Covid cases, Raisina Dialogue to go fully digital

France is being represented at the multi-lateral exercise by amphibious assault ship Tonnerre and frigate Surcouf, the US Navy has sent its amphibious transport dock USS Somerset for the drills, Australia has deployed its frigate HMAS Anzac and tanker Sirius, and Japan has sent Akebono, a destroyer, for the drills.

“Exercise La Pérouse will witness complex and advanced naval operations including surface warfare, anti-air warfare and air defence exercises, weapon-firing exercises, cross-deck flying operations, tactical manoeuvres and seamanship evolutions such as replenishment at sea,” he said.

Last November, navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said a “great power competition” was playing out vigorously in IOR, where the navy has stepped up surveillance to check China’s ambitions.

“IOR is one of the most militarised regions… Also, there are differing interpretations of international laws and there is this fear that ‘Global Commons’ can change to ‘Contested Seas’, threatening free flow of commerce and trade,” the navy chief then said.

From carrying out naval drills with like-minded countries to reaching out to states in IOR, the Indian Navy is focusing on checking China’s rising ambitions in the region and sending out a strong message that Beijing’s power play in South China Sea cannot be replicated in the Indian Ocean, as previously reported by Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP