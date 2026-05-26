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Quad ramps Up Indo-Pacific surveillance, critical mineral cooperation

Quad ramps Up Indo-Pacific surveillance, critical mineral cooperation

Published on: May 26, 2026 11:52 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Quad grouping on Tuesday expanded cooperation in critical minerals and energy while unveiling new measures to boost maritime surveillance and port infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China's growing military posturing in the region.

Quad ramps Up Indo-Pacific surveillance, critical mineral cooperation

The new measures were announced following a meeting of the grouping's foreign ministers in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

"Much of the discussions and indeed the bilateral exchanges were devoted to the current state of the world," Jaishankar said at the end of the meeting.

Naturally, the focus of the deliberations was on issues of relevance to the Indo-Pacific, he said.

"Because we are four maritime democracies located at different ends of the Indo-Pacific, the exchange of perspectives was an exercise of considerable value."

"We spent some time on the question of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce and reaffirmed the significance of scrupulously observing international law," the minister said.

In his media statement, US Secretary of State Rubio said the Quad meeting decided to launch an Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Cooperation Initiative.

It will leverage each of our country's maritime surveillance capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, he said.

Rubio also announced expansion of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness Initiative among the Quad nations. He also said the Quad has decided to roll out a new initiative to boost port infrastructure in the Pacific Islands.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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