'Questioned democracy's foundation': Amit Shah blasts Opposition in Lok Sabha during no-confidence debate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing it of questioning the very foundation of India’s democracy by bringing a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. Shah accused the Opposition of casting doubts on democratic institutions by bringing such a motion. (Screengrab@SansadTV)

“Constitution has given the role of a mediator to the Speaker. You cast suspicions on the mediator. In 75 years, both the Houses have made the foundation of our democracy deeper than ‘paatal’. Opposition has questioned the reputation of that deep foundation,” he said.

The no-confidence motion moved by Opposition parties against Birla was later rejected by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday evening.

Amid protests and sloganeering by Opposition members demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over the House, announced that the no-confidence motion had been defeated.

Speaking during the debate on the resolution seeking Birla’s removal, Shah said the Speaker serves as a neutral mediator who represents both the ruling side and the Opposition, and argued that casting doubt on that position undermines the traditions and functioning of Parliament.

“This is not ordinary. After about four decades, a No-Confidence Motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker has been brought. It is unfortunate for Parliamentary politics and this House,” Shah said while replying to the debate.