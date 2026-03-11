'Questioned democracy's foundation': Amit Shah blasts Opposition in Lok Sabha during no-confidence debate
Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the motion seeking Birla’s removal, Shah said the Speaker’s role is that of a neutral mediator.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing it of questioning the very foundation of India’s democracy by bringing a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla.
“Constitution has given the role of a mediator to the Speaker. You cast suspicions on the mediator. In 75 years, both the Houses have made the foundation of our democracy deeper than ‘paatal’. Opposition has questioned the reputation of that deep foundation,” he said.
The no-confidence motion moved by Opposition parties against Birla was later rejected by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday evening.
Amid protests and sloganeering by Opposition members demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over the House, announced that the no-confidence motion had been defeated.
Speaking during the debate on the resolution seeking Birla’s removal, Shah said the Speaker serves as a neutral mediator who represents both the ruling side and the Opposition, and argued that casting doubt on that position undermines the traditions and functioning of Parliament.
“This is not ordinary. After about four decades, a No-Confidence Motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker has been brought. It is unfortunate for Parliamentary politics and this House,” Shah said while replying to the debate.
Motion moved by Congress MP
The resolution was moved by Mohammad Jawed of the Indian National Congress. More than 50 MPs supported the move, allowing it to be formally introduced in the House.
During the proceedings, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over the session, granted permission to move the resolution and announced that 10 hours had been allotted for the debate.
Shah defends role of the Speaker
Shah emphasised that the functioning of the House is based on mutual trust and adherence to rules. He said the Speaker’s responsibility is to act as a neutral custodian of the House.
“According to the established history of this House, its proceedings are conducted on the basis of mutual trust. The Speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the Opposition. Specific rules have been created by this very Lok Sabha to guide how the Speaker should conduct the sessions. This House is not a marketplace; members are expected to speak and participate according to its rules and procedures,” he said.
BJP never brought such motion, says Shah
Shah also pointed out that the BJP and the NDA had never introduced a similar motion during their time in the Opposition.
“While being in Opposition, BJP-NDA had never brought No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker. We worked as a constructive Opposition. We preserved the dignity of the post of Speaker,” he said.
He added that three such motions had been introduced in the Lok Sabha’s history, but none had been brought forward by the BJP or the NDA.
The debate on the resolution saw over 42 members participating across party lines.
