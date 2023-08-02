Rabri Devi seen worshipping Tazia in viral video, BJP MP calls it ‘appeasement’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi after a video showing her performing Tazia worship on Muharram went viral. The BJP accused Rabri Devi of appeasing the Muslim community and raised concerns about her 'selective silence on issues that may offend Hindu sentiments'. Reacting to the video, BJP MP Sushil Modi said, “They have always done the politics of appeasement, and they will do anything to impress a particular community.”

BJP's Arvind Kumar Singh said, "There is no issue with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi worshipping the Tazia for Muslim appeasement and for securing votes. But why do Lalu and Rabri remain silent when derogatory remarks are made against Ramcharit Manas (a sacred text for crores of Hindus), hurting religious sentiments?"

On July 29, a video emerged showing members of the Muslim community gathered at Rabri Devi's official residence, the 10 Circular Road bungalow in Patna, participating in the Tazia procession. Lalu Prasad was also in attendance during the event. Posting the video on X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, “Tajiya worshipped by Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife Rabri Devi in their own house...won't it affects the entire Yadav community!!”

For the unversed, Tazia worship is a traditional ritual observed during the Islamic month of Muharram, particularly by Shia Muslims. It involves the decoration and procession of Tazias, which are replicas of the tomb of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The Tazias are carried in processions as a way to mourn the tragedy of Karbala and show reverence for Imam Hussain's sacrifice.

(With inputs from PTI)