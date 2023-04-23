Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh's journey from Dubai to jail: A Timeline

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from the ancestral village of Khalistani leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the Moga district, 37 days after Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief. Singh had been on the run since a police crackdown on his group on March 18, during which he evaded capture in the Jalandhar district.

Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh.(ANI / File)

Since then, several of his associates and supporters have been arrested and sent to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail. Amritpal Singh has appeared in two videos and an audio clip on social media in the days leading up to his arrest, asserting that he was not a fugitive and urging the Akal Takht to summon a "sarbat khalsa" congregation to discuss issues related to the Sikh community.

Singh and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Here's a timeline of the events leading to Amritpal's arrest:

September 29, 2021: Sandeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Deep Sidhu starts ‘Waris Punjab De’ as a pressure group to “fight for the rights of Punjab and protect its culture”

February 15, 2022: Deep Sidhu, who shot into the national limelight during farm protests, killed in a road accident

September 29, 2022: Amritpal Singh appointed 'Waris Punjab De' chief by his supporters months after Deep Sidhu's death

February 16, 2023: FIR registered against Amritpal Singh and Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan, in Ajnala, for allegedly kidnapping, thrashing, and attempting to murder

February 17, 2023: Toofan arrested by the Ajnala Police

February 23, 2023: Amritpal and his supporters storm Ajnala Police Station and lay siege to pressurise cops to release Toofan. Under pressure, the police agree to release his aide Toofan.

February 24, 2023: Toofan released from the judicial custody. Police secretly register an FIR under attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty.

February 25, 2023: DGP chairs a meeting of senior officials and discusses possibilities of action against Amritpal and his aides. The plan was also discussed with the chief minister.

March 2, 2023: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann along with DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav meets Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. A foolproof plan to act against Waris Punjab De Chief and his aides was given a go-ahead by the home minister. Shah also assures Mann of every possible help from the Centre, including sending Central Armed Forces.

March 17, 2023: As the G-20 meeting concludes in Amritsar, senior police officials are directed to implement a state-wide crackdown against Amritpal and his aides.

March 18, 2023: Police teams of more than eight districts start chasing a cavalcade of Amritpal from his native district Amritsar to Bathinda. The cavalcade was intercepted at Mehatpur of Jalandhar district and seven aides of Amritpal were apprehended. However, Amritpal manages to give a slip. On the same day, the four of his supporters are airlifted to Dibrugarh Central Jail of Assam, after the Punjab government invokes National Security Act against them.

March 19, 2023: The manhunt enters the second day and police arrested 34 more persons.

March 20, 2023: Amritpal’s uncle, identified as Harjit Singh, and his driver surrenders in the wee hours in Shahkot of Jalandhar. Harjit was also booked under NSA and airlifted to Dibrugarh Jail in Assam.

March 28, 2023: Amritpal spotted in the Hoshiarpur district along with his friend Pappalpreet Singh but again managed to give the police a slip.

April 10, 2023: Pappalpreet arrested from Amritsar district by Punjab Police.

April 23, 2023: Amritpal, already booked under NSA, arrested from Rode village in Moga district. He is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh Central Jail of Assam.

