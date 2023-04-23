LIVE: On Amritpal Singh arrest, Kejriwal says AAP committed to peace in Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh - who has been on the run for over a month - was arrested from Moga in Punjab on early Sunday morning by a team led by SSP Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh. The arrest was done by combined efforts of the Punjab Police and national intelligence. Police sources told HT that the pro-Khalistani leader is being shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail where other members of his outfit are already lodged.

Singh was declared a ‘fugitive’ in March when he was on the run since March 18 - the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The Punjab Police had also booked the pro-Khalistani leader under the National Security Act (NSA).