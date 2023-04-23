LIVE: On Amritpal Singh arrest, Kejriwal says AAP committed to peace in Punjab
Amritpal Singh arrested LIVE updates: The pro-Khalistani leader was arrested by a team led by SSP Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh on Sunday morning.
Fugitive Amritpal Singh - who has been on the run for over a month - was arrested from Moga in Punjab on early Sunday morning by a team led by SSP Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh. The arrest was done by combined efforts of the Punjab Police and national intelligence. Police sources told HT that the pro-Khalistani leader is being shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail where other members of his outfit are already lodged.
Singh was declared a ‘fugitive’ in March when he was on the run since March 18 - the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The Punjab Police had also booked the pro-Khalistani leader under the National Security Act (NSA).
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 23, 2023 07:30 PM IST
On Amritpal Singh's arrest, Congress asks 6 questions: ‘Connection with Centre…?’
Hours after Amritpal Singh was arrested, Congress on Sunday posed six questions to the Centre and the Punjab government on various angles related to the case. Read more
-
Apr 23, 2023 07:06 PM IST
Security arrangements at Dibrugarh jail
Prior to Singh’s arrival, senior police and district officials took stock of security arrangements in the jail. Additional CCTV cameras have been installed in the jail premises, which will be manned by both state and central police personnel, said jail officials. Read more
-
Apr 23, 2023 06:42 PM IST
Month-long Amritpal chase comes to an end
Over-a-month long "cat-and-mouse" chase finally came to an end on Sunday with police arresting Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh from Punjab's Moga district. Amritpal has been taken to Assam's Dibrugarh under the National Security Act (NSA). Nine of Amritpal's associates, including Daljit Singh Kalsi and Papalpreet, are also in the Dibrugarh jail after they were charged under the NSA.
-
Apr 23, 2023 06:03 PM IST
Amritpal Singh arrested weeks after his open threat to Amit Shah, Bhagwant Mann
The radical preacher Amritpal Singh came on the police radar following the storming of Ajnala Police Station on February 23 and threats issued to home minister Amit Shah and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Read more
-
Apr 23, 2023 05:30 PM IST
AAP govt committed to peace, security in Punjab: Kejriwal after Khalistani preacher's arrest
The AAP government is committed to ensure peace and security in Punjab for which it will even take "tough decisions", party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.
-
Apr 23, 2023 05:19 PM IST
Amritpal Singh kept in Dibrugarh jail's isolation cell; to be interrogated by RAW, IB
Central intelligence agencies will interrogate 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who was arrested by the Punjab Police on Sunday and later sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail, reported ANI
-
Apr 23, 2023 04:51 PM IST
Was in regular touch with officials throughout night, did not sleep: Punjab CM Mann on operation to nab Amritpal
Hours after radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab police, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he was in touch with senior officials throughout Saturday night about the operation and asserted that those who try to disturb peace will face action as per law. Read here
-
Apr 23, 2023 04:50 PM IST
Punjab cops hold flag march in Mohali
Punjab police along with security personnel conducted a flag march in Mohali in the aftermath of the arrest of Amritpal Singh.
-
Apr 23, 2023 04:22 PM IST
'Amritpal Singh surrendered like a VIP…': Vivek Agnihotri
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted to Amritpal Singh's arrest by tweeting, “It wasn’t an arrest. Amritpal Singh surrendered like a VIP after giving sermon in a Gurudwara. If the law & fair justice system prevails, the management of Gurudwara must be made accomplice in giving shelter/platform to an alleged terrorist.” Read here
-
Apr 23, 2023 04:17 PM IST
Singh shifted to Dibrugarh jail
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh has been shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam amid tight security, reported ANI
-
Apr 23, 2023 03:48 PM IST
Dibrugarh central jail is considered the most secure prison in Assam, where 9 of Singh's aides have been lodged and charged under the NSA.
-
Apr 23, 2023 03:03 PM IST
Could have gone to other countries: Amritpal Singh's last message before arrest
In his last message to his followers before the arrest, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh said he believed that with the grace of his gurus, one day he would be able to come among his people again and that he wanted the agitation to continue as he goes to the jail. Read here
-
Apr 23, 2023 02:50 PM IST
The Waris Punjab De chief en route Dibrugarh jail, where he'll be lodged along with 8 of his aides
-
Apr 23, 2023 02:49 PM IST
Visuals of Amritpal Singh arriving in Assam
-
Apr 23, 2023 02:37 PM IST
Listen in to what Amritpal Singh's mother has to say on son's arrest
-
Apr 23, 2023 02:29 PM IST
Amritpal Singh's father says ‘we will fight…’ after the arrest of the Waris Punjab De chief
-
Apr 23, 2023 02:20 PM IST
'Law is mighty..' Anurag Thakur on 'Waris Punjab De' chief's arrest
Following the arrest of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's arrest, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the "law is mighty" and stringent action should be taken against those who spread terror. Read here
-
Apr 23, 2023 02:10 PM IST
Punjab CM's first reaction to Amritpal Singh's arrest
-
Apr 23, 2023 02:08 PM IST
Security stepped up in Assam's Dibrugarh airport
-
Apr 23, 2023 02:00 PM IST
Amritpal Singh's parents react to his arrest
Here's how Amritpal Singh's parents reacted to his arrest: ‘Surrendered like a lion…’- READ HERE
-
Apr 23, 2023 01:41 PM IST
Special aircraft carrying Amritpal Singh lands at Mohanbari airport in Assam
Special aircraft carrying Amritpal Singh lands at Mohanbari airport in Assam's Dibrugarh. He will be taken to the Dibrugarh Jail - nearly 30 km away from the airport.
-
Apr 23, 2023 01:05 PM IST
Amritpal's arrest a result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, Mann govt: Atishi
Shortly after Amritpal Singh was arrested, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Sunday said that it is a result of over one month of tireless efforts of Punjab Police and the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
-
Apr 23, 2023 12:53 PM IST
Amritpal Singh feared wife Kirandeep Kaur's arrest; stored funds in UK: Report
Fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh who was arrested on Sunday morning from Moga, had been under immense pressure after his wife Kirandeep Kaur - a British national - was placed under surveillance and being tracked by the Punjab Police, said reports. Read more here
-
Apr 23, 2023 12:47 PM IST
Amritpal Singh recorded video message claiming to surrender before his arrest
Amritpal Singh recorded a video message before his arrest in which he claimed he is going to surrender.
-
Apr 23, 2023 12:28 PM IST
Here's what AAP said on Amritpal's arrest
AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the arrest of Amritpal Singh has “proved that the AAP government of Punjab will not compromise on law and order”. “We have shown that when necessary, we have the courage to take even the harshest steps for the sake of the people,” he added.
-
Apr 23, 2023 12:11 PM IST
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Amritpal's arrest. Here's what he said
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Sunday while speaking about Amritpal Singh's arrest questioned, “Who helped the anti-India propagandist and supporter of terrorists, Amritpal Singh escape in the first instance?” WATCH what he said here
-
Apr 23, 2023 11:49 AM IST
Why Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest
Amritpal Singh was brought to Air Force Station in Bathinda by the Punjab Police before being shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh central jail, HERE'S WHY
-
Apr 23, 2023 11:34 AM IST
Amritpal arrested after 36-day manhunt; Punjab cops urge 'Maintain Peace' I Watch
Amritpal Singh arrested after a 36-day manhunt by the Punjab Police - WATCH here
-
Apr 23, 2023 11:15 AM IST
Punjab Police issues warning against elements trying to jeopardise peace and harmony
Amid Amritpal Singh's arrest, the Punjab police have issued a warning against those elements who are trying to jeopardise the peace and harmony in the state.
-
Apr 23, 2023 11:02 AM IST
Amritpal sent to Assam's Dibrugarh, further action will be taken as per law: IGP
The Punjab Police said that Amritpal Singh has been sent to Dibrugarh, Assam, and “further action will be taken as per law and order in the case.”
-
Apr 23, 2023 10:38 AM IST
Amritpal Singh didn't surrender, was arrested: IGP
The Punjab Police on Sunday made it clear that fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was arrested on Sunday morning, and he did not surrender as some claims were being made. Read more
-
Apr 23, 2023 10:30 AM IST
Punjab IGP on Amritpal's arrest - VIDEO
Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill narrates the sequence leading upto to the arrest of Amritpal Singh. VIDEO HERE
-
Apr 23, 2023 10:18 AM IST
‘Not aware what happened inside Gurudwara’: Punjab Police
On reports of Amritpal surrendering and offering prayers inside the Gurudwara, IGP Gill said that they are “not aware”. “Amritpal was arrested after a concrete operational information. We had located him in Rode village after intelligence inputs, and this village was cornered by Punjab Police teams," he added.
-
Apr 23, 2023 10:14 AM IST
Punjab Police says Amritpal Singh was ‘left with no option’
The Punjab Police on Sunday said that Amritpal Singh was “left with no option”. They added that the “cops did not go inside Moga Gurudwara to arrest him”.
-
Apr 23, 2023 10:06 AM IST
Punjab Police addresses media on Amritpal Singh's arrest
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill, IPS on Sunday addressed a press conference on Amritpal Singh's arrest, stating that he had they had “credible information that Amritpal was in Rode”.
-
Apr 23, 2023 09:49 AM IST
Punjab Police urges people to maintain peace
Punjab Police on Sunday urged people to maintain peace and harmony and refrain from sharing any fake news after the arrest of Amritpal Singh. Read more here
-
Apr 23, 2023 09:45 AM IST
Former Akal Takht Jathedar says reports of Amritpal being ‘forced to surrender’ are ‘false’
Former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode on Saturday said that the reports of Amritpal Singh being arrested or forced to surrender are “false”. "The police would have not allowed him to address a gathering if they knew he was here,” he said.
-
Apr 23, 2023 09:36 AM IST
Former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode narrates the sequence leading upto to the arrest of Amritpal
Former Akal Takht Jathedar, Jasbir Singh Rode on Saturday narrated the sequence leading up to the arrest of Amritpal Singh. “I got to know from the police that Amritpal is going to surrender. I reached here sometime before his surrender. After paying obeisance and reciting Path, he went to gurdwara where he addressed the sangat (gathering)," he said.
Rode added, “He explained the reasons for being late to surrender and also thanked people who helped him including providing him stays. He went outside of the gurdwara and surrendered before the police.”
-
Apr 23, 2023 09:30 AM IST
5 facts about Amritpal Singh
The Khalistani leader - Amritpal Singh - used to brainwash youth to choose the path of slain terrorist Dilawar Singh who killed former Punjab CM Beant Singh. Read five such facts about him here
-
Apr 23, 2023 09:15 AM IST
Amritpal Singh's gurudwara speech at Bhindranwale's village in Moga - VIDEO
Pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh addressed a gathering at a Gurdwara in Rode village of Moga district before being by the Punjab Police on Sunday morning. See video here
-
Apr 23, 2023 09:08 AM IST
Amritpal Singh's wife was detained on April 20
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was detained on April 20 at Amritsar airport while she was trying to flee to the UK.
-
Apr 23, 2023 08:48 AM IST
Punjab police cavalcade bringing Amritpal Singh to Bathinda airport
-
Apr 23, 2023 08:45 AM IST
Timeline - Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh's journey from Dubai to jail
Read here to know about all the events leading to Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh's arrest.
-
Apr 23, 2023 08:43 AM IST
Punjab police taking Amritpal to Bathinda airport from where he will be taken to Assam
The Punjab police are taking Amritpal Singh to Bathinda airport from where he will be taken to Dibrugarh jail in Assam, sources told HT.
-
Apr 23, 2023 08:39 AM IST
Outside visuals from Rodewal Gurudwara from where Amritpal Singh was arrested
Outside visuals from Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab from where Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police.
-
Apr 23, 2023 08:36 AM IST
Amritpal appeared in 2 purported videos while he was on the run
In the last month when Amritpal Singh was on a run, he appeared in two purported videos and an audio clip released on social media. In the audio clip, he had debunked speculation he was negotiating his surrender and nudged the Akal Takht for the second time to summon a “sarbat khalsa” congregation. While, in the latest video, the Khalistan sympathiser asserted he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world.
-
Apr 23, 2023 08:23 AM IST
Amritpal Singh addressed gathering at Gurudwara in Rode village before his arrest
Amritpal Singh reportedly addressed a gathering at a Gurudwara in Rode village before his arrest on Sunday morning. In the video, Singh claimed that "he will surrender today".
-
Apr 23, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Amritpal was declared ‘fugitive’ in March
The radical leader Amritpal Singh was declared a ‘fugitive’ in March when he was on a run since March 18 - the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The police had also issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the 'Waris Punjab De' chief.
-
Apr 23, 2023 08:00 AM IST
This was where Amritpal was spotted last before his arrest today morning
Before his arrest on Sunday morning, Amritpal Singh was last spotted in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on March 28, along with his Papalpreet Singh. However, he had managed to flee. Papalpreet was arrested on April 10.
-
Apr 23, 2023 07:55 AM IST
Punjab Police confirms Amritpal's arrest
Punjab Police on Sunday morning confirmed Amritpal Singh's arrest, and urged citizens to “maintain peace and harmony”.
-
Apr 23, 2023 07:50 AM IST
Amritpal Singh booked under National Security Act
The Punjab Police have booked Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act. The arrest was done by combined efforts of the Punjab Police and national intelligence.
-
Apr 23, 2023 07:47 AM IST
Amritpal Singh arrested after a long chase of 35 days
After a long chase of 35 days, the Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to arrest Khalistani radical and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. While the initial inputs suggested that the pro-Khalistani leader was arrested from Rode village in Moga district, SSP Moga J Elenchezian told Hindustan Times that it was not the Moga Police's operation, but that they were waiting for directions from the Police headquarters to reveal anything on the issue.
-
Apr 23, 2023 07:44 AM IST
Amritpal Singh taken to unknown location in Amritsar before being taken to Assam jail
The 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh is currently taken to some unknown location in Amritsar from where he is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh of Assam, sources told HT.
-
Apr 23, 2023 07:39 AM IST
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested
Fugitive Amriptal Singh - who has been on a run for over a month - was arrested from Moga in Punjab on early Sunday morning by a team led by SSP Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh.