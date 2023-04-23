Punjab CM on Amritpal Singh's arrest operation: 'Didn't sleep at night, asked officials to…'

Hours after radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested in Punjab on Sunday morning, chief minister Bhagwant Mann released a video message, stating that anyone who attempts to disturb India’s peace and harmony will not be spared. “Amritpal Singh was arrested after 35 days today… I knew last night…was in regular touch with the authorities and did not sleep…” Mann said, sharing details of the Waris De Punjab chief's arrest operation. Check live updates of Amritpal's arrest here. In a video message, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party government will ensure its duty of keeping the people safe.(HT_PRINT)

The video message was uploaded on the CM’s social media profiles in the afternoon.

The CM said he received the information last night and was keeping himself regularly updated. "…for the safety of the 3.5 crore Punjabis, even if we have to sacrifice our sleep, it's not a big deal…I wanted to ensure no bloodshed happened in the incident.” He also lauded the people for ensuring no violence occurred and falling prey to the anti-social elements.

“Anti-social elements were attempting to disturb law and order .…hence a crackdown was launched on March 18,” Mann said, referring to the Ajnala violence case in February, in which Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh and some 200 people had stormed the Ajnala police station in Punjab to protest the arrest of one of Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan and clashed with the police.

"I told the director general of police to ensure the Guru Granth Sahib is not disrespected in the event,” Mann, who also holds the home ministry portfolio, said referring to the mob’s use of the holy scripture as a shield to reach the police station.

The CM noted that Punjab has led India since the days of independence, highlighting the state’s contribution to the freedom struggle, green revolution among other achievements and remarked that with Amritpal’s arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab will ensure its duty of keeping the people safe.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to the video, praised the Punjab Police for "achieving success without any bloodshed or firing bullets." “A big thank you to the people for maintaining peace and supporting the Punjab government during this time,” he tweeted.

The Waris De Punjab chief was arrested in Moga district's Rode village this morning and was taken to Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA).

