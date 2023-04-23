On Amritpal Singh arrest, Anurag Thakur says ‘Punjab took a while…’

After Amritpal Singh was arrested on Sunday morning over a month after a massive manhunt was launched, union minister Anurag Thakur said that Punjab was slow in taking action against the radical preacher. The situation would have been better had the arrest come sooner, he added. He also asserted that a fugitive can’t escape the law for long and called for strict action against ‘terrorists’. Union minister Anurag Thakur (L) and fugitive Amritpal Singh. (File)

In a statement to media persons, he said, “How long can an absconder be on the run? Law is mighty. Stringent action should be taken against those who spread terror and fear. Punjab took a little time, had it been done sooner it would have been even better.”

Despite claims of Singh surrendering, Punjab Police made it clear that the pro-Khalistani leader was arrested under the National Security Act from Moga's Rhode village in Punjab. He will be shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail where eight of his aides are imprisoned.

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of Police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said the arrest happened under a joint operation by the intelligence wing and the Amritsar Rural Police. Cops also ordered people to maintain peace and not spread fake news.

On the run since March 18, almost over three weeks after the Waris Punjab De chief’s supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan, Singh declared a ‘fugitive’ then. His associates were earlier arrested from various parts of the state.

Meanwhile,Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in his first comments since the arrest, said that the Aam Aadmi Party refrains from ‘vendetta politics’. He further said, "...It had been 35 days. Today #AmritpalSingh was arrested. Action will be taken against those who try to disrupt the country's peace and law. We will not disturb any innocent person.."

Shortly after Singh’s apprehension, Delhi education minister Atishi congratulated the Punjab Police and CM Mann for the results of over one month of tireless efforts.

