Amritpal Singh's parents react. ‘Surrendered like a lion,’ says mother

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested in Rode village of Punjab's Moga district early Sunday, 35 days after the state police launched a massive crackdown against him following the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate. Amritpal Singh's mother Balwinder Kaur and father Tarsem Singh.

Amritpal, 30, was arrested at 6:45am after police personnel surrounded him in Rode village, leaving him with no way to escape, inspector general of police, Sukhchain Singh Gill told a news conference.

Slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale hailed from Rode village and Amritpal was last year anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit at an event held in this village.

Watch: Amritpal Singh arrested after 36-day manhunt; Punjab cops urge 'Maintain Peace' I Watch

Reacting to the arrest, Amritpal Singh's mother Balwinder Kaur said she was proud of her son as “he is a lion, and he surrendered like a lion”, News18 reported.

Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh claimed that his son was fighting against the drug menace.

“I request Singh Sangat that the mission of my son must be carried forward. My son is fighting a battle to curb the drug menace. We got the information from TV news and he was not in contact with his family. The pictures that have surfaced in the media are not clear. He still dons Sikh attire today. I am with everyone who have been harassed by the Punjab Police,” Tarsem was quoted as saying by India Today.

Amritpal Singh's uncle Sukhchain Singh said the family will fight the legal battle against his arrest.

"We came to know today morning that Amritpal Singh has surrendered. We were thinking he was in police custody. He never contacted his family," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON