Home / India News / 'Like a VIP': On Amritpal Singh, Vivek Agnihotri says Gurdwara accomplice

'Like a VIP': On Amritpal Singh, Vivek Agnihotri says Gurdwara accomplice

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Apr 23, 2023 07:17 PM IST

Vivek Agnihotri said if the law and fair justice system prevails, the gurudwara where Amritpal Singh addressed should be made accomplice.

Film director Vivek Agnihotri said the gurdwara where Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was seen addressing before his arrest on Sunday should be held accomplice for giving shelter and platform to an alleged terrorist. "It wasn't an arrest. Amritpal Singh surrendered like a VIP after giving a sermon in a Gurudwara. If the law and fair justice system prevail, the management of Gurudwara must be made accomplice in giving shelter/platform to an alleged terrorist," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted. Read | Could have gone to other countries: Amritpal Singh's last message before arrest

Vivek Agnihotri said the 'arrest' of Amritpal Singh did not look like an arrest but 'surrender like a VIP' after sermonising.
Vivek Agnihotri said the 'arrest' of Amritpal Singh did not look like an arrest but 'surrender like a VIP' after sermonising.

Read | 'Amritpal Singh didn't surrender, arrested after…': Punjab Police on 'operation Moga'

Radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh was taken in custody on Sunday morning from Punjab's Moga ending the month-long hunt for the Waris Punjab De chief. Police said he was arrested from a Gurdwara in Rode village based on intelligence inputs. The village was surrounded by Punjab police from all sides. As he was inside the shrine, the police did not enter to maintain sanctity, police said. "He knew he had no other option as he was surrounded from all sides. He was arrested at around 6.45am," Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

Read | On Amritpal's arrest, ex-jathedar's claim: ‘was not forced, police would not…’

Arrest versus surrender

After he was taken in the custody, the clash of narratives on whether Amritpal Singh was arrested or surrendered started. While police asserted that he was arrested after cops surrounded the entire village, Sikh leader Jasbir Singh Rode said Amritpal reached Rode village last night and the police were informed that Amritpal will surrender. He also said that police would not have allowed Amritpal to address at the gurdwara if they knew he was there. Police on the other hand said they did not want to disrupt the peace of the place.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amritpal singh vivek agnihotri
amritpal singh vivek agnihotri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out