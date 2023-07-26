'Ramchandra keh gaye Siya se…': Raghav Chadha hits back at BJP's ‘crow’ jibe

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha Tuesday responded to the Bharatiya Janata Party's crow jibe made earlier by quoting an oft-used part of lyrics of devotional songs for Lord Ram.

Combo photo of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha as a crow brushes past him at Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session. (PTI)

Earlier in the day, Chadha was attacked by a crow on the Parliament premises, which the BJP mocked by saying "Jooth Bole Kauwa Kaate”, the famous Hindi phrase which roughly means ‘crow bites the liar’.

In response the AAP leader replied saying in Hindi, ‘रामचन्द्र कह गए सिया से ऐसा कलयुग आएगा, हंस चुगेगा दाना दुनका और कौवा मोती खाएगा’ …आज तक सिर्फ़ सुना था, आज देख भी लिया…(In Kalyug, the swan will peck at grains, and the crow will eat pearls…I had only heard it this till date, today have seen it also)," suggesting that he was a pearl.

Chadha's dig was aimed at the ruling BJP, which is set to face a ‘no confidence motion’ moved by the Opposition in the Parliament amid ruckus over the Manipur issue.

The Parliament commenced its monsoon session last week, however, both Houses have been facing disruptions amid the Opposition's demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a detailed statement on strife-torn Manipur and thereafter a discussion be held on the matter.

The government agreed to the discussion on Manipur, which is bearing the brunt of ethnic violence since May 3, but said the demand for Modi's statement is a “caveat for disruption.”

Congress moves no-confidence motion

Unmoved by the Centre's position, the Congress moved a no-confidence motion against the government Wednesday on behalf of the newly-formed Opposition grouping I.N.D.I.A, to force PM Modi to speak on Manipur. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admitted the motion against the government and said a date for a discussion on the motion will be decided after consulting the leaders of all parties.

Although the no-confidence motion is bound to fail the numbers test, the Opposition is counting on winning the battle of perception among the public by cornering the government on the Manipur crisis.

