Raghav Chadha backs Op Sindoor: ‘Terror and tolerance can’t exist together'

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday posted a video where he strongly condemned Pakistan as a terror state, saying that tolerance and diplomacy could not be exercised by India when the neighbouring nation's actions were duplicitous. During the ‘Ideas for India’ conference in London, Raghav Chadha slammed Pakistan as a terror state. (PTI)

During the ‘Ideas for India’ conference in London, the Aam Aadmi Party leader stated that though India was on the side of peace, tolerance could not coexist with terrorism.

Raghav Chadha shared a video from the event on X and wrote, “At a global stage- I say, Pakistan is not a victim state, it’s a terror state. At the ‘Ideas for India Conference 2025’ in London, I called out Pakistan’s decades-old terror machinery. Blood and water can’t flow together. Lies and loans can’t go together. Diplomacy and duplicity of Pakistan can’t go together. Terror and Tolerance can’t exist together.”

He added, “India seeks peace — but if provoked, retribution won’t be an EXCEPTION, it will be an EXPECTATION. #PakistanExposed.”

"We should have a re-look the way we fund Pakistan. Why is the IMF giving bailouts to Pakistan one after another? Where is the money going?...I personally feel that the money is going to funding nefarious activities and designs of the regime. So, I think it's high time that the world realises that lies and loans cannot go together, diplomacy and duplicity of Pakistan cannot go together, blood and water cannot flow together, and terror and tolerance cannot be together," he said.

Raghav Chadha extends support for Operation Sindoor

In the video posted on X, Raghav Chadha also backed Operation Sindoor and stated that India had proven that though they had “extended the hand of friendship, they could also answer with the fist of retribution,” in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"India responded (to the Pahalgam attack) in a non-escalatory, precise, measured, calculated swift response where cross-border strikes were made and terror infrastructure across the border, not civilians or military bases, was brought down. I think this has become a new normal," he said.

Further, he urged India's global allies to rethink their financial aid to Pakistan, as they were funding terrorism which harmed countries like India.

