‘Pakistan pleaded with world to stop India’: Rajnath Singh in Goa commends forces' on Op Sindoor

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India’s strike during Operation Sindoor was so intense that “Pakistan began pleading with the entire world to stop India.” He credited the speed, depth, and clarity of the armed forces, calling their response “remarkable.” Defence minister Rajnath Singh interacted with naval personnel on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa on Friday.(X/@SpokespersonMoD)

“Our strike was so powerful that Pakistan began pleading with the entire world to stop India,” he said, addressing naval warriors aboard INS Vikrant during his visit to Goa.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, carrying out precise strikes across the border targeting terror infrastructure inside Pakistan.

Singh issued a strong warning to Pakistan, saying, “We will use every method against terror that Pakistan can think of, and will also not hesitate to use those which Pakistan can't even think of.”

Calling it a landmark counter-terror initiative, Singh said, “Operation Sindoor is not just a military action but India's frontal assault against terrorism.”

He advised Pakistan to act on its own, stating, “It would be in Pakistan's interest to uproot nurseries of terrorism operating on its soil with its own hands.”

He added that the operation was not just a strike on terror infrastructure but also a message to its backers: “Operation Sindoor not only sent a clear message to terrorists but also to their patrons who nurture them.”

“Pakistan must clearly understand that the dangerous game of terrorism it has been playing since Independence is now over,” the defence minister added.

Singh hails Indian Navy's role during Op Sindoor

Singh praised the Indian Navy's role in Operation Sindoor, highlighting its critical contribution to the mission. “The Indian Navy's role in this entire integrated operation has been glorious,” he said, lauding the force.

He commended the Navy for its efficiency, stating, “The Indian Navy has impressed every Indian with its silent service. By remaining silent, the Indian Navy succeeded in keeping the Pakistani army tied down.”

Singh said that when the Indian Air Force destroyed terror bases on Pakistani soil, the Indian Navy's aggressive deployment in the Arabian Sea confined the Pakistani Navy to its own shores.

Reflecting on the overall impact of the operation, he said, “In just a short span of time, we demolished Pakistan's terrorist bases and its intentions,” adding that “the speed, depth and clarity with which our armed forces acted were remarkable.”

Singh further said, “On our own terms, we halted our military actions.”