BSF destroyed 118 Pakistani posts during Op Sindoor: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the BSF for its resolute response to Pakistani aggression earlier this month and said 118 enemy posts were destroyed and damaged in retaliatory action along the Jammu frontier. During his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after Operation Sindoor, Union home minister Amit Shah said the BSF had dismantled the enemy’s surveillance network, dealing a significant blow that would take them years to repair. (X)

Concluding his two-day tour of the Jammu region to review the security situation, Amarnath Yatra preparedness and to interact with victims of Pakistani shelling, the Union home minister commended the BSF personnel, saying damaging or destroying more than 118 posts in three days is a significant achievement.

“When Pakistan responded to our anti-terror operations by attacking our borders and civilian areas, it was the BSF jawans of the Jammu Frontier who retaliated by destroying and damaging over 118 posts,” he said.

“They dismantled the enemy’s entire surveillance system piece by piece -- a system that will take them four to five years to rebuild,” he said.

Shah said, according to information he received from the BSF director general, Pakistan had suffered the biggest blow to its communication systems and surveillance equipment, rendering them “incapable of waging a full-fledged information-based war for quite some time”.

Praising the BSF’s readiness even during times of relative peace, Shah said their intelligence enabled precise pre-emptive action. “This proves that even during peacetime, you kept a vigilant eye. Based on your accurate intelligence, a precise counter-strategy was prepared well in advance. When the opportunity arose, you implemented it with success,” he said.

Calling the feat a reflection of immense patriotism and sacrifice, Shah added, “Such bravery only emerges when there is pride in the nation, a sense of patriotism in the heart, and a passion for supreme sacrifice. That is when such outcomes are possible.”

“Whenever there is any kind of attack on India’s borders, organized or unorganised, covert or overt, the first to bear the brunt are our BSF jawans. But they never pause to consider where the boundary lies,” Shah said on the role of the first line of defence on all the frontiers from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir during Operation Sindoor.

Reflecting on his travel to Poonch despite inclement weather, the home minister said he was determined to meet the jawans personally. “I came to Poonch to share the grief of the damage done to the civilian population and our religious places, including a gurudwara, temple and mosque. I was told the weather was not favourable. Still, I decided that I would go by road and return only after meeting the jawans at the border. God was gracious — the weather cleared up, and I got the opportunity to meet you,” he said.