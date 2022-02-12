Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Bajaj, veteran industrialist and Padma awardee, passes away at 83
india news

Rahul Bajaj, veteran industrialist and Padma awardee, passes away at 83

Rahul Bajaj was the chairman emeritus of the conglomerate Bajaj Group and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001.
File photo of industrialist Rahul Bajaj.
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 04:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rahul Bajaj, veteran industrialist and Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away on Saturday at the age of 83.  Bajaj passed away at a private hospital in Pune.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said they shared a personal relationwhip for 

The former Bajaj Auto chairman was currently the emeritus of the Bajaj Group conglomerate. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001.

“My heartfelt tribute to Rahul Bajaj, a renowned entrepreneur, social worker and former chairman of the Bajaj (Group). I have had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan recipient Rahul ji for many years,” Gadkari wrote in Hindi.

RELATED STORIES

Sharing his grief, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar said he lost a close friend, while the country lost an industrialist, a philanthropist and a lighthouse for young entrepreneurs. 

"I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology - a Bajaj Bike!

“The affordable vehicle increased mobility, eased struggle for getting means of livelihood and became the tool of socio-economic change! We Indian are deeply indebted for his immense contribution to the industry,” Pawar further wrote on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul bajaj
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP