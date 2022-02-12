‘A doyen of Indian industry’: Politicians, industrialists remember Rahul Bajaj

Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group conglomerate and Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away on Saturday at the age of 83, in Pune. Politicians and industrialists took to Twitter to condole Bajaj's demise, and paid tributes to him.

Here's how the political and business class reacted:

President Ram Nath Kovind: “Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family.”

Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 12, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2022

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: “India has lost a nationalist industrialist. His last rites will be performed with full state honours.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: “Received news of the demise of the country's famous industrialist Rahul Bajaj. He made a big contribution to the progress of the country on the economic front. 'Buland Bharat Ki Buland Awaz' became a part of every household. My heartfelt tribute to this great personality.”

देश के मशहूर उद्योगपति राहुल बजाज जी के निधन की बेहद दुखद ख़बर मिली। आर्थिक मोर्चे पर देश की प्रगति में उनका बड़ा योगदान रहा। ‘बुलंद भारत की बुलंद आवाज़’ हर घर का हिस्सा बनी। ऐसी महान शख़्सियत को मेरी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।



प्रभु दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 12, 2022

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader: “Rahul Bajaj’s passing is a big loss to India. We have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Rahul Bajaj’s passing is a big loss to India. We have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud.



My love and condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/SnWJpYDV85 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 12, 2022

Uday Kotak (MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank): “Rahul Bajaj: bold and fearless. A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him.”

Rahul Bajaj: bold and fearless. A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/UpVMh0z7R1 — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) February 12, 2022

Gautam Hari Singhania (Chairman and MD, Raymond Limited): “The passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, the patriarch of the Bajaj Group, one of the largest diversified groups of India, is a terrible loss to the corporate world. The doyen of the Indian business world will be missed for his intellectual honesty and straightforwardness. His contribution to the auto industry and steering the group during the license raj days will always be remembered."

According to Bajaj Auto officials, Rahul Bajaj will be cremated in Pune on Saturday.