Rahul Bajaj, veteran industrialist and Padma awardee, passes away at 83

Rahul Bajaj, veteran industrialist and Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away on Saturday at the age of 83. Bajaj passed away at a private hospital in Pune.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said they shared a personal relationwhip for

The former Bajaj Auto chairman was currently the emeritus of the Bajaj Group conglomerate. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001.

यशस्वी उद्योजक, समाजसेवी और बजाज के पूर्व चेयरमैन राहुल बजाज जी को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित राहुल जी से मेरे अनेक वर्षों से व्यक्तिगत संबंध रहे हैं। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 12, 2022

“My heartfelt tribute to Rahul Bajaj, a renowned entrepreneur, social worker and former chairman of the Bajaj (Group). I have had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan recipient Rahul ji for many years,” Gadkari wrote in Hindi.

Sharing his grief, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar said he lost a close friend, while the country lost an industrialist, a philanthropist and a lighthouse for young entrepreneurs.

"I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology - a Bajaj Bike!

“The affordable vehicle increased mobility, eased struggle for getting means of livelihood and became the tool of socio-economic change! We Indian are deeply indebted for his immense contribution to the industry,” Pawar further wrote on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON