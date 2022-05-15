Rahul Bhat killing: High-level BJP delegation meets Manoj Sinha, demands transfer of govt staff to safety

A high-level BJP delegation on Sunday met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and raised the security issue of government employees working in areas affected by terrorism. After the meeting, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said the L-G promised to make a nodal cell ensuring the safety of the government employees. "We had a discussion with L-G on the way Kashmiri Pandits are targeted by Pakistan terrorists. Such govt employees working in Kashmir's terrorism affected areas must be transferred to safer zones. L-G said he will make nodal cell ensuring their safety," Raina said.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam on Thursday triggering protests of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. The Union Territory government has formed an SIT to probe Rahul Bhat's killing. His wife will be provided with a job, the government announced.

Rahul Bhat got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11.

Cricketer Suresh Raina has also made an appeal to PM Narendra Modi after Rahul Bhat's killing. "Request to PM @narendramodi ji to listen to the plight of my Kashmiri Hindu sister. We Indians have to stand together for the victims of terrorism in Kashmir. Can't leave them alone. Hope he will listen to their demands and post them in a safe place," Suresh Raina tweeted on Saturday along with a video.

