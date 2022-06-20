Rahul Gandhi asked to appear before ED for fifth day tomorrow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for the fifth time on Tuesday in the National Herald money laundering case. He was quizzed for hours by the ED officials for the fourth day on Monday.

The Wayanad MP arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi at 11.05am.

A huge contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed around the federal agency's office even as Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the adjoining area like last week. The senior Congress leader had left for lunch around 3:15pm.

Last week, he was questioned by the federal agency for three straight days where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He then sought a break citing his mother, Sonia Gandhi's hospitalisation.

The Congress interim president, who too has been summoned by the ED in the same case on June 23, was discharged from hospital earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders and workers held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the ED action.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a political vendetta.

