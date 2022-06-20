Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress protest continues as Rahul Gandhi appears for 4th round of questioning

Rahul Gandhi is being questioned in the National Herald case. 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ANI
Published on Jun 20, 2022 11:20 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Congress continued its "Satyagraha" protest in Delhi as Rahul Gandhi appeared for the fourth round of questioning in the National Herald case before the Enforcement Directorate.

Top Congress leaders - including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, and V Narayanasamy - among others, were seen holding a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar against probe agency's summons to the Gandhis.

