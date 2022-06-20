Congress protest continues as Rahul Gandhi appears for 4th round of questioning
Rahul Gandhi is being questioned in the National Herald case.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 11:20 AM IST
The Congress continued its "Satyagraha" protest in Delhi as Rahul Gandhi appeared for the fourth round of questioning in the National Herald case before the Enforcement Directorate.
Top Congress leaders - including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, and V Narayanasamy - among others, were seen holding a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar against probe agency's summons to the Gandhis.
