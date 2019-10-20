e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘Millions of Indians proud of your work’

Banerjee, who helped the Congress draft the Nyuntam Aay Yojana or NYAY, a minimum income guarantee scheme, had said that as a professional he would have given the same number to the BJP if it had sought his opinion.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(PTI file photo)
         

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday came out in support of Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, a day after the Nobel winning economist told a television channel on Saturday that he objected to Union Minister Piyush Goyal questioning his professionalism.

“These bigots are blinded by hatred and have no idea what a professional is. You cannot explain it to them, even if you tried for a decade. Please be certain that millions of Indians are proud of your work,” the Congress leader tweeted without mentioning .the BJP or any of its leaders.

On Friday, Goyal said that he did not take Banerjee’s criticism of India’s economic policies and the economic slowdown seriously.

“I first congratulate Banerjee for his Nobel award in economics. But you know his views and ideology. He belongs to Left ideology which has been rejected in India,” Goyal had said

Banerjee, who helped the Congress draft the Nyuntam Aay Yojana or NYAY, a minimum income guarantee scheme which the party’s major poll plank in the Lok Sabha elections, had said that as a professional he would have given the same number to the BJP if it had sought his opinion.

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi backing Bnaerjee, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also hit out at Goyal for his remarks and said the government was running a “comedy circus” when the economy is “collapsing”.

Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer were named for the Nobel Prize for economics on October 14.

Shortly after the announcement of the Nobel prize, he said the Indian economy was doing “very badly”, citing declining household consumption data and that it was “going into a tailspin”. He also and criticized the government for considering as “wrong” all data that is “inconvenient to it”.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 13:52 IST

tags
top news
Will make a blueprint for companies moving out of China, get them here: FM
Will make a blueprint for companies moving out of China, get them here: FM
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘Millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘Millions proud of your work’
Box of sweets, CCTV video help cops track Kamlesh Tiwari murder conspirators
Box of sweets, CCTV video help cops track Kamlesh Tiwari murder conspirators
8 killed after landslide hits 3 vehicles in Uttarakhand
8 killed after landslide hits 3 vehicles in Uttarakhand
How trust in Modi, weak Oppn narrative aids ruling alliance in Maharashtra
How trust in Modi, weak Oppn narrative aids ruling alliance in Maharashtra
WATCH: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to seal 200 with a six
WATCH: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to seal 200 with a six
Boeing wants it to fly, but travelers fear the 737 MAX
Boeing wants it to fly, but travelers fear the 737 MAX
‘Gandhi ji 2.0 is what we need’: Shah Rukh Khan at PM Modi’s event
‘Gandhi ji 2.0 is what we need’: Shah Rukh Khan at PM Modi’s event
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News