Nobel laureate Banerjee belongs to Left ideology, says Piyush Goyal

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:11 IST

PUNE: Union minister for Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal, said on Friday that he did not take Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s criticism of India’s economic policies and the economic slowdown seriously “as he belongs to Left ideology which has been rejected by India.”

Goyal was speaking to the media here on the backdrop of the Maharashtra assembly elections on October 21.

India-born Abhijit Banerjee, who was awarded the Nobel for Economics on Monday along with his wife and fellow MIT professor Esther Duflo and Harvard’s Michael Kremer, had said in a presentation recently that the Indian economy was doing “very badly” and it was “going into a tailspin”.

Goyal said, “I first congratulate Banerjee for his Nobel award in economics. But you know his views and ideology. He belongs to Left ideology which has been rejected in India.”

About the serious concern expressed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh on the economic slowdown, the minister said, he felt sad about Singh’s comments. “The Government is doing a lot and there has not been a single corruption case in the last five years,” he said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 15:11 IST