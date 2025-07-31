Rahul Gandhi backs ‘dead economy’ remark on India: ‘Glad Donald Trump stated a fact’

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party on Thursday backed US President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks calling India a “dead economy", saying the statement reflects a global truth that only the Indian government refuses to acknowledge. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media at Parliament House premises during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi.(ANI)

Reacting to Donald Trump’s post, Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, told reporters, “Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the finance minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact... The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. The BJP has finished the economy to help Adani.”

Also Read | Donald Trump again slams India, via Russia: ‘They can take their dead economies down together’

Watch the video here:

Taking to the social media platform X, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of killing the Indian economy.

"THE INDIAN ECONOMY IS DEAD. Modi killed it. 1. Adani-Modi partnership 2. Demonetisation and a flawed GST 3. Failed ‘Assemble in India’ 4. MSMEs wiped out 5. Farmers crushed

Modi has destroyed the future of India’s youth because there are no jobs," the Congress leader posted.

Rahul Gandhi's comments come amid growing opposition criticism of the government’s economic policies following Trump’s 25% tariff announcement on Indian imports.

In a fresh outburst targeting India’s trade ties with Russia, Donald Trump on Thursday said he does not care what India does with Russia and accused both nations of having “dead economies".

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World.”

Trump also took aim at Russia, saying, “Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!”