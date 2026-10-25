Rahul Gandhi calls for ‘Chalo Dilli’ march at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against CEC on November 1

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appealed to students, farmers, laborers, women, youth, and traders, to join ‘Chalo Dilli’ march in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 amid the ongoing protests and demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (AICC)

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Posting about the rally on X, Gandhi alleged that the voters’ names had been deleted from the electoral rolls and that rules had been broken.

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“Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this quietly under any circumstances. Names have been removed from the voter lists. Rules and laws have been broken. And lathis have been used on those asking questions. Now the country will respond,” Rahul Gandhi said on X.

Deep Dive What is the purpose of the ‘Chalo Dilli’ rally on November 1? The INDIA bloc says the rally is intended to defend voting rights and democracy and protest alleged voter deletions and irregularities linked to the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Where will the November 1 ‘Chalo Dilli’ march take place, and who can join? The march and rally are scheduled for Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi invited students, farmers, labourers, women, young people, traders and others concerned about democracy to attend. Why is the opposition protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise? Opposition leaders allege that voters’ names have been deleted from electoral rolls and that concerns about the SIR exercise have not been addressed. These are allegations made by the opposition and have not been independently established in the provided reports.

Inviting people for the November 1 programme, he said, “November 1 - Chalo Dilli. Save the Vote - Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally. Students, farmers, laborers, women, youth, and traders - anyone who cares about democracy must come. The vote is yours. The fight is also yours.”

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Taking a dig at the ruling BJP government for helping opposition reach a wider audience, Rahul said, “Heartfelt thanks to BJP and its allies, who are promoting this program with such great enthusiasm and reaching it to more and more people. Just keep up this same zeal and dedication for the next 7 days!”

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Delhi Police gives nod to Congress rally on Nov 1

Last week, the Delhi Police had granted permission to Congress for holding a demonstration at the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi on November 1, and issued a no-objection certificate in this regard. In addition, the venue has been reserved by the party from October 25 to November 3, police said.

INDIA bloc to stage ‘public impeachment’ of CEC

The opposition INDIA bloc is set to stage a “public impeachment” of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, followed by the announcement of a public verdict against him. The event, described as a “mock Parliament”, will take place at Hotel Ashok and is expected to bring together opposition MPs and senior leaders from across the bloc.

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ALSO READ: TVK, Oppn walk out of EC meeting in TN

On November 1, the opposition will take its campaign to the streets with a ‘Dilli chalo march’ to Ramlila Maidan, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced had announced earlier. The bloc has billed the march as its “biggest” mobilisation against a alleged “vote chori”.

The Congress on Friday reviewed the preparations for the rally and asserted that such programmes will send a strong message that "we are united" in protecting democracy and driving the "vote chors" out of power.