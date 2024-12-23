Rahul Gandhi claims Parbhani violence victim killed ‘because he was a Dalit’

Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday met the family of Somnath Suryawanshi, who allegedly died in judicial custody after violence in Parbhani, Maharashtra earlier this month. Rahul Gandhi on Monday met the family of Somnath Suryawanshi, who allegedly died in judicial custody in Parbhani(Yogesh Naik/HT)

Addressing a presser, the Congress leader hit out at chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He also alleged that the man was killed because he was a Dalit and was fighting to protecting the Constitution.

“No politics is being done... The ideology is responsible, because the Chief Minister has made this statement so the Chief Minister is responsible, those who have killed him are responsible and action should be taken as soon as possible,” Gandhi was quoted by ANI as saying.

The Congress leader stated that he had met the families of those killed and beaten up and had seen the post-mortem report, videos and photographs. He claimed that Suryawanshi's demise was a “100 per cent custodial death”.

Violence erupted in Parbhani after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue outside the city’s railway station was damaged on December 10.

Somnath Suryawanshi, a resident of Shankar Nagar in Parbhani, was arrested in connection with the violence and died on December 15 after complaining of chest pain while he was in judicial custody.

CM Fadnavis' response

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to Rahul Gandhi's allegations and stated that the Congress leader had visited Parbhani “for his political motive.”

"We have ordered judicial probe. Truth will come out. If the probe finds that Suryavanshi died because he was beaten up, there will be stern action against those who are guilty," he said.

Earlier in the state assembly, CM Fadnavis said that CCTV footage did not show any evidence of violence against Suryawanshi in the district prison.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the chief minister had lied in the assembly to give a message to the police.

State BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule criticised Rahul Gandhi's visit as a “drama” and asked him to “focus should be on how the society can be benefited through constructive means.”