Parliament scuffle: FIR against Rahul Gandhi transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch

The Delhi Police on Friday transferred the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly pushing and injuring BJP MPs during the scuffle in the Parliament premises to the Crime Branch. Two BJP MPs were hospitalised on Thursday after NDA and INDIA bloc MPs jostled to enter the house during their competing protests over "insults to BR Ambedkar". LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take part in a protest.(PTI file photo)

The Delhi police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during the scuffle inside. "The Crime Branch will now investigate this case," an officer told PTI.

BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured in the commotion. The BJP claimed Rahul Gandhi pushed them in a bid to gain entry into the House.

Rahul Gandhi said BJP MPs threatened and pushed him and blocked his entry to the Parliament. He later said the BJP wanted to create distraction by levelling the allegation to avoid discussion on the Adani Group's indictment in the United States.

The FIR was filed under sections 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS at the Parliament Street Police station.

Congress also filed a police complaint on Thursday, alleging BJP lawmakers had misbehaved with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The first information report (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi is being investigated," a senior Delhi Police officer, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

"We will be examining any footage of the incident," the officer said. "We have also received a complaint from the Congress and are examining it. Action will be taken as required."

The lawmakers were undergoing treatment at a hospital and were in "better condition" on Friday, doctors told news agency ANI.

Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said on Friday the latest police probe indicated the BJP's "desperation".

"The entire country is seeing... They have registered multiple cases against Rahul. They take out new FIRs, lie... this shows their level of desperation," she told reporters.