Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Parliament scuffle: FIR against Rahul Gandhi transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2024 08:59 PM IST

The Delhi police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle inside the Parliament premises.

The Delhi Police on Friday transferred the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly pushing and injuring BJP MPs during the scuffle in the Parliament premises to the Crime Branch. Two BJP MPs were hospitalised on Thursday after NDA and INDIA bloc MPs jostled to enter the house during their competing protests over "insults to BR Ambedkar".

LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take part in a protest.(PTI file photo)
LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take part in a protest.(PTI file photo)

The Delhi police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during the scuffle inside. "The Crime Branch will now investigate this case," an officer told PTI.

BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured in the commotion. The BJP claimed Rahul Gandhi pushed them in a bid to gain entry into the House.

Rahul Gandhi said BJP MPs threatened and pushed him and blocked his entry to the Parliament. He later said the BJP wanted to create distraction by levelling the allegation to avoid discussion on the Adani Group's indictment in the United States.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi links Parliament scuffle to Adani indictment: ‘New distraction’

The FIR was filed under sections 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS at the Parliament Street Police station.

Congress also filed a police complaint on Thursday, alleging BJP lawmakers had misbehaved with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The first information report (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi is being investigated," a senior Delhi Police officer, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi after Pratap Sarangi's allegations: ‘BJP MPs pushed, threatened me’

"We will be examining any footage of the incident," the officer said. "We have also received a complaint from the Congress and are examining it. Action will be taken as required."

The lawmakers were undergoing treatment at a hospital and were in "better condition" on Friday, doctors told news agency ANI.

Also read: 'Gundagardi karte ho': BJP's Nishikant Dubey slams Rahul Gandhi on camera

Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said on Friday the latest police probe indicated the BJP's "desperation".

"The entire country is seeing... They have registered multiple cases against Rahul. They take out new FIRs, lie... this shows their level of desperation," she told reporters.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On