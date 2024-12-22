Union minister slams ‘bouncer’ Rahul Gandhi for ‘attacking’, injuring BJP MPs

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi "behaved like a bouncer” during Thursday's Parliament scuffle between members of the ruling BJP and opposition INDIA bloc MPs, Union minister Giriraj Singh said on Sunday. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi on December 19, 2024. (PTI)

Giriraj Singh said he was told so by the two BJP MPs injured allegedly by Rahul Gandhi.

“They told me Rahul Gandhi attacked them like a bouncer. This is very shameful. He deliberately wanted to indulge in a scuffle,” Giriraj Singh told ANI.

The BJP has accused Gandhi of pushing its parliamentarian Mukesh Rajput, who fell on Pratap Sarangi, leaving both seriously injured. The LoP and his party have rejected the charge, and accused BJP leaders of “pushing” Congress members during the episode.

Rajput and Sarangi were rushed to RML Hospital and are yet to be released.

Singh noted that both were still to recover.

“There is a swelling on the back of Mukesh Rajput's head and Pratap Sarangi is feeling dizzy. They are not feeling well and the next decision will be taken by the doctors,” the parliamentarian from Bihar stated.

Both sides have lodged complaints against each other and Delhi Police has assigned the case to its Crime Branch.

The dramatic brawl on the penultimate day of the winter session of Parliament was over a statement by Union home minister Amit Shah on Dr BR Ambedkar, the Father of India's Constitution.

The Congress-led INDIA group has accused Amit Shah of "insulting" Dr Ambedkar and demanded his resignation or sacking by prime minister Narendra Modi.

Shah has denied insulting the Dalit icon and ruled out resignation. He has received backing from PM Modi and the BJP.