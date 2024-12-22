Menu Explore
Hindu body puts up Rahul Gandhi's posters in Rae Bareli over Parliament showdown

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Shivam Pratap Singh
Dec 22, 2024 10:21 AM IST

Congress district president Pankaj Tiwari said allegations of violence against Rahul Gandhi were false and his popularity is bothering the BJP.

Thursday’s showdown between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress is refusing to die down as a Hindu rights body put up hoardings and posters of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli, denouncing him over the incident.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party MP Rahul Gandhi, during a press conference, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi, India, on Thursday,(Hindustan Times)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party MP Rahul Gandhi, during a press conference, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi, India, on Thursday,(Hindustan Times)

Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad national general secretary Rahul Singh said the banners were put up from the Churuva border to Rae Bareli district headquarters, news agency PTI reported.

According to Singh, he was hurt by the “beating” of an elderly MP in Parliament.

Congress district president Pankaj Tiwari said allegations of violence against Rahul Gandhi were false. He said Rahul Gandhi's popularity is increasing, which is bothering the BJP.

"Rahul Gandhi connected many people during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This has been done only out of frustration and the people of the district know everything," Tiwari said on the posters, according to PTI.

What happened on Parliament premises?

The scuffle broke out when Congress and BJP MPs were holding parallel protests against each other over home minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Congress demanded Amit Shah’s resignation over alleged disrespect of Ambedkar, while the BJP accused the Opposition of using the name of the first law minister of the country and disrespecting him.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of engaging in “hooliganism” on the Parliament premises by pushing and shoving several lawmakers. Two MPs were admitted to the hospital, while several others claimed to have been pushed by Gandhi.

Congress lodged a counterclaim of BJP MPs pushing their lawmakers, with the party president allegedly getting hurt in the process.

Rahul Gandhi was booked by the Delhi Police in a case of assault on Thursday over injury to BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput during the scuffle in the Parliament premises.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
