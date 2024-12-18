‘If PM Modi has respect for Babasaheb…': Cong reiterates demand for Amit Shah's resignation

The Congress on Wednesday reiterated its demand for Union home minister Amit Shah's resignation over the Bharatiya Janata Party leader's remark on Dr BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha a day ago.



“Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said something which is very condemnable. It is unfortunate that a Dalit, who should be worshiped, was insulted. I am forced to say that these people (BJP-led NDA government) don't believe in the Constitution,” ANI quoted Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as saying.



Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defending Shah, Kharge added,"These people do not believe in the Constitution. They talk about Manusmriti...PM Modi made 6 tweets to defend Amit Shah. What was the need for this? If someone says wrong about BR Ambedkar, he should be removed from the cabinet. But they are friends and are supporting each other's sins..."



ALSO READ: Insult to millions who look up to Babasaheb’: Mamata on Amit Shah's remarks



“If someone speaks against Babasaheb, PM Modi should have removed him from Cabinet. If PM Modi has respect for Babasaheb Ambedkar, he should drop Amit Shah from Cabinet today itself,” PTI quoted Kharge as saying.



ALSO READ: 'Insolence': Uddhav Thackeray lambasts Amit Shah over Ambedkar remark Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during a press conference at the AICC headquarters on Wednesday.(ANI/X)

What Amit Shah said in Parliament?

During a discussion on the 75 years of adoption of Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, Shah took a swipe at the opposition, saying,"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress for demanding Shah's resignation. "Amit Shah ji exposed the Congress’ dark history of insulting Dr. Ambedkar and ignoring the SC/ST Communities. They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics! Sadly, for them, people know the truth!” the prime minister said in a series of posts on X.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)