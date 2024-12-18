‘Insult to millions who look up to Babasaheb’: Mamata Banerjee on Amit Shah's remarks

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at Union home minister Amit Shah, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The mask has fallen! As Parliament reflects on 75 glorious years of the Constitution, HM @AmitShah chose to TARNISH this occasion with DEROGATORY remarks against Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, that too in the temple of Democracy,” the Trinamool Congress chief posted on X.

“This is a display of BJP’s CASTEIST and ANTI-DALIT mindset. If this is how they behave after being reduced to 240 seats, imagine the damage they would’ve inflicted if their dream of 400 seats had been realised. They’d have rewritten history to entirely erase Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions,” she added.



“HM Amit Shah’s remarks are an insult to the millions who look up to Babasaheb for guidance and inspiration. But what else can you expect from a party that has internalised HATE and BIGOTRY?” the West Bengal CM said in her attack on Shah.

“Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is the Father of the Constitution, this outrageous remark is not only an outright attack on him but all members of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, which symbolised India’s unity in diversity with members from all castes, creeds, ethnicities, and religions,” Mamata Banerjee added.

Opposition targets Shah over Ambedkar remark

During his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Amit Shah took a swipe at the Congress, saying,"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)."



The Congress led the opposition attack on Shah, demanding the home minister's resignation.



“He has insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution. His ideology of Manusmriti and RSS makes it clear that he does not want to respect Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution. We condemn this and we demand his resignation. All the parties demand his resignation.

He should apologise to the country...If he keeps talking like this, the entire country will be under fire because people will not tolerate Babasaheb Ambedkar's insult. He should resign from his position,” ANI quoted leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as saying.