BJP, Congress' cases over Parliament scuffle to be given to Crime Branch: Report

The Parliament case enquiry of both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress' complaints over Thursday's row will be transferred to the Crime Branch, sources cited in a news agency ANI report said. INDIA bloc MPs on Thursday staged protests against Shah's remarks on Ambedkar on the Parliament premises. (X/Rahul Gandhi)

Amid the boiling rage over Home minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, a scuffle broke out in the Parliament premises, leaving two BJP MPs severely injured.

Following the incident, the saffron party filed a police complaint against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of assault, incitement and attempt to murder.

"We have filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for assault and incitement. We have mentioned in detail the incident that happened today outside Makar Dwar, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully. We have given a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is an attempt to murder, Section 117 is voluntary causing grievous hurt," BJP MP Anurag Thakur told reporters.

On the basis of the BJP's complaint, an FIR was registered by the Delhi Police. The case was lodged under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) section 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) at the Parliament Street police station.

Meanwhile, Congress also filed a police complaint, alleging "misbehavior" with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge inside the Parliament premises.

Congress MPs filed a complaint at the Parliament Street police station, following leader Pramod Tiwari said the BJP insulted BR Ambedkar. "The way a Dalit leader was abused the day before yesterday and today he was pushed- this is all a conspiracy," he said.

Another Congress MP Jebi Mathur rubbished the saffron party's allegations against Rahul Gandhi, saying that it is all a part of the conspiracy.

Rahul's sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the BJP, saying that its "FIRs and lies" show the party's "desperation level".

Jairam Ramesh, meanwhile, alleged that the Delhi Police will do whatever the "Home minister will say them". He told ANI that the entire scuffle in front of the Makar Dwar was "completely planned".

"The Home Minister insulted BR Ambedkar and we all demanded an apology...They planned all this to distract the issue...He (the Home Minister) should have apologised...This FIR was not against Rahul Gandhi, this is against BR Ambedkar," Ramesh said.

Notably, Friday, December 20, is the last day of the Parliament's winter session.