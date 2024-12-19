Congress MPs file police complaint over ‘misbehaviour’ with Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament premises

A delegation of Congress MPs filed a police complaint on Thursday, alleging 'misbehaviour’ with Mallikarjun Kharge inside the Parliament's premises. The complaint came hours after the BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi pushed and injured MP Pratap Sarangi. LoP in the Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc members during a protest in Parliament premises.(PTI)

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, today alleged that BJP MPs pushed him in a bid to obstruct his entry into the house. He claimed the ruling party's MPs manhandled Kharge as well.

After filing the complaint in the Sansad Marg police station, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the BJP insulted BR Ambedkar in the Parliament. "The way a Dalit leader was abused the day before yesterday and today he was pushed- this is all a conspiracy," he said.

Congress MP Jebi Mather said the BJP's allegation against Rahul Gandhi was part of a conspiracy.

"We were taking out a peaceful march from Babasaheb Ambedkar statue to Makar Dwar. All these days we have been doing peaceful protests. Today, a conspiracy was hatched by the ruling dispensation- BJP MPs, the way they treated Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji and other women MPs is unfortunate. They (BJP MPs) wanted to create a scene there and that is what they did," she said.

Congress ally DMK's leader T Siva also backed Gandhi.

"BJP levelled some allegations and I raised a point about it. What they (BJP) are accusing of is just one side of the story. Rahul Gandhi has complained that he was pushed. We respect women whether they are MPs or anyone else. The chairman and speaker have to decide now," he added.

Meanwhile, three NDA MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, also reached the Parliament Street Police station to file a complaint in connection with the scuffle between opposition and NDA parliamentarians.

Thakur and Swarai met senior officers at the police station, the official said.

Pratap Sarangi has sustained an injury to his forehead. He was taken to a hospital.

Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured in the melee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Sarangi and Rajput and enquired about their health.

Kharge, meanwhile, submitted a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla alleging "physical assault" by Bharatiya Janata Party MPs.

With inputs from PTI, ANI