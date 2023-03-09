Rahul Gandhi extremely dangerous for unity; foreigners don't know ‘pappu’: Kiren Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi has become extremely dangerous for India's unity and he is now provoking people to divide India. Once again criticising Rahul Gandhi's statements in London, Rijiju this time took a strong stance and said the "self-declared" Congress prince has crossed all the limits. "People of India know Rahul Gandhi is Pappu but foreigners don't know that he is actually Pappu. And it's not necessary to react to his Foolish Statements but the problem is that his Anti-India statements are misused by the Anti-India Forces to tarnish the image of India," Kiren Rijiju tweeted. Read | 'When Jairam hasn't given you the answer': BJP's fresh attack on Rahul Gandhi

Sharing the video of Rahul Gandhi's speech at Cambridge University where the Congress leader criticised PM Modi for destroying the architecture of India, Kiren Rijiju said PM Modi's only mantra is 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Rahul Gandhi's UK tour in which he gave a lecture at his alma mater and spoke at different gatherings ended but the controversies around it are far from dying as the BJP leaders have objected to his statements and accused him of insulting India on foreign soil.

During his interaction at Cambridge, he was asked whether he finds any policy of the Narendra Modi government good. Answering that, Rahul Gandhi said that finding one or two good things in the realm with which he fundamentally disagrees misses the whole point. "Because in my view Narendra Modi is destroying the architecture of India. So, I am not bothered about two or three good policies that he is doing if he is blowing my country to smithereens or our country to smithereens. I think that is what he is doing. He is imposing an idea on India that India cannot absorb. India, as I said, is a union of states. It is a negotiation and if you try to force one idea on a union, it will react. I have got a Sikh gentleman sitting here. He is from the Sikh religion. We have got Muslims in India, Christians in India, different languages in India …They are all India. Mr Narendra Modi says he is not. Mr Narendra Modi says he is a second-class citizen in India. I don’t agree with him," he said.

The BJP and the Congress are training guns at each other over Rahul Gandhi's London statements in which the Congress leader criticised PM Modi, the BJP government; questioned foreign minister S Jaishankar's understanding about the Chinese threat; and compared RSS to Muslim Brotherhood.

