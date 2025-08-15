Rahul Gandhi gets drenched by rain as Kharge hoists flag on Independence Day | Watch

Braving heavy rain, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, August 15, stood alongside party president Mallikarjun Kharge as he hoisted the Tricolour at Indira Bhawan in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day. Rahul Gandhi could be seen getting soaked in rain as Congress preident Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the national flag at Indira Bhawan(X/@INCIndia)

Sharing videos and pictures of the flag-hoisting ceremony at Indira Bhawan, in which Rahul Gandhi could be seen getting soaked in rain, Congress handle wrote on X, “We are committed to democracy and the constitution, and we will continue to protect it.” Follow Independence Day live updates

Congress President Shri @kharge hoisted the flag at Indira Bhawan on the occasion of Independence Day. On this occasion, Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi, along with senior leaders and workers of the Congress Party, were present. Today, we remember all those freedom fighters whose sacrifices made this independence possible. It is our collective duty to protect it," Congress wrote in one of the X posts of the ceremony.

The party shared visuals of the ceremony on its Instagram handle as well.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi for skipping the Independence Day celebrations at the iconic Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a 103-minute long address.

The BJP called Rahul Gandhi a “lover of Pakistan”.

“Congress spokesperson in tv debate with me just now confirmed that “LoP” Rahul Gandhi skipped 15th August Program at Red Fort… This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi - in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh! Shameful behaviour.. Is this Sanvidhan and Sena ka Samman?” BJP spokesperson Poonawalla said on X.

Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), in his Independence Day greeting to the nation, highlighted that independence is a resolve to build a nation rooted in truth, equality, and brotherhood.

"Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all countrymen. This freedom, achieved through the sacrifices of great freedom fighters, is a resolve to build an India where justice rests on the foundation of truth and equality, and every heart is filled with respect and brotherhood. It is the duty of all of us to protect the pride and honor of this precious heritage. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!" he said on X.