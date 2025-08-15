Rahul Gandhi skips Independence Day event at Red Fort; ‘lover of Pakistan’, says BJP

The BJP on Friday slammed Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for “skipping” Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation, calling their absence “shameful behaviour.” Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (right) (ANI file)

Taking to X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated, “Congress spokesperson in TV debate with me just now confirmed that ‘LoP’ Rahul Gandhi skipped 15th August Program at Red Fort. This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi – in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh! Shameful behaviour. Is this Sanvidhan and Sena ka Samman?”

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, observed Independence Day at Indira Bhavan in Delhi, joining Congress workers and senior leaders for a flag-hoisting ceremony. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge unfurled the national flag at the event, which was attended by party functionaries from across the capital.

Both Congress leaders extended heartfelt greetings to citizens on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, paying tribute to the country’s freedom fighters.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged people to honour the legacy of the national movement by continuing the struggle for constitutional rights, social justice, economic empowerment, and national unity.

Congress MP and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that independence is a commitment to building a nation founded on truth, equality, and brotherhood. He said, “Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all countrymen. This freedom, achieved through the sacrifices of great freedom fighters, is a resolve to build an India where justice rests on the foundation of truth and equality, and every heart is filled with respect and brotherhood. It is the duty of all of us to protect the pride and honor of this precious heritage. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!”

Rahul Gandhi’s Red Fort seating controversy last year

Last year, a controversy erupted when Rahul Gandhi was seated in the back rows during the Independence Day programme at the Red Fort. The Opposition criticised this as an insult to the people, while the government argued that seating arrangements were adjusted to accommodate Olympians attending the event.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with the Paris Olympics 2024 medal-winning contingent and others during the 78th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.(PTI)

Gandhi, who enjoys the status of a Cabinet minister, was placed in the fifth or penultimate row of the VIP section when PM Modi delivered his speech. As per protocol, the Leader of Opposition is usually seated in the front row during ceremonial events alongside senior ministers.

This marked the first Independence Day programme since Modi took office in 2014 in which the Lok Sabha had a designated LoP.

Officials involved in the seating arrangements, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained that some front-row VIP seats were allocated to Olympic medal winners, necessitating Gandhi’s placement further back. Defence ministry officials, responsible for the arrangements, confirmed that the LoP was moved to the last few rows to accommodate the athletes.