Amid Rajasthan crisis, Rahul Gandhi continues to attack Centre: 'Do Hindustan…'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday yet again lashed out at the central government at the end of the 19th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the grand old party’s mass contact programme. His comments - against the ruling BJP - came even as his party tackles fresh spell of infighting in Rajasthan.

In a tweet, the 52-year-old Congress MP wrote in Hindi what he has often said before: “Today, loans worth billions of rupees are being waived off for big industrialists. But if a small trader or a farmer cannot repay even a small loan, he is declared a defaulter, and put in jail.”

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is against every injustice. Raja ke yeh do Hindustan, Bharat sweekar nahi karega (These two versions of the country, India won’t accept),” he further added.

At a speech following the end of the 19th day of the mass contact programme, Gandhi also alleged attempts at dividing the Yatra. “The BJP-RSS wants this river (people at this rally) to get divided, wants residents to fight with each other. They want a river where if somebody falls, nobody picks him up and where everybody is alone. They run the country by dividing it and spreading hatred," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In his earlier address, Gandhi has said the Congress's latest campaign has been launched against the BJP's "misrule". But the current crisis in Rajasthan - ahead of the Congress presidential polls - has cast a shadow on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was launched with an eye on the 2024 national elections and the upcoming state elections.

The Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps are pitted against each other yet again with Gehlot preparing to run for the presidential polls. This may create a situation that he may have to leave the CM's chair under the party's "one man, one post" rule.

