Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre for rising fuel prices

The latest price revision has made petrol costlier by ₹6.53 per litre and diesel by ₹6.96 per litre across the country since May 4. After the revision, petrol crossed the ₹103 a litre mark for the first time in Mumbai and ₹100 in Bengaluru.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Noting the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday fired a fresh salvo against the central government as state-run oil companies raised fuel rates for the 26th time in 46 days. "The rare day GOI does not hike fuel prices is the exception which proves the rule that prices are increased every day," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

He also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government's slogan, "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas", stating that the situation is so bad that "vikas" or development is when the fuel prices are not increased on one day, which becomes a "bigger news". "Such is the condition of Modi government's vikas that if the price of petrol and diesel does not increase any day, then it becomes a bigger news!" Rahul Gandhi's tweet, in Hindi, read.

The latest price revision has made petrol costlier by 6.53 per litre and diesel by 6.96 per litre across the country since May 4. After the revision, petrol crossed the 103 a litre mark for the first time in Mumbai and 100 in Bengaluru even as international oil prices moved downward. Petrol prices in Delhi on Friday stood at 96.93 per litre, while diesel is priced at 87.69 per litre.

Meanwhile, truck operators' body All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on June 16 said that it will protest against the government's "apathy" to the plight of the transport fraternity. The organization said that it will stage a nationwide protest against the rising diesel prices on June 28. Last week, the Congress party held demonstrations at petrol pumps in Delhi and across the country protesting against the incessant rise in fuel prices.

