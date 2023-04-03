Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi in Surat, Rijiju says ‘taking a procession…courts are watching’

Rahul Gandhi in Surat, Rijiju says ‘taking a procession…courts are watching’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Apr 03, 2023 04:01 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi appealed against his conviction in a criminal defamation case for mocking the prime minister's surname which saw him expelled from Parliament.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju stepped up the attack on Rahul Gandhi as the Congress leader arrived in Surat along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party veterans to appeal against his conviction in the 2019 defamation case. Rijiju said that Rahul Gandhi had secured an exemption from appearing in the court when the hearing was on and was now “taking a procession…when personal appearance is not needed.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at sessions court in Surat.(Twitter / Congress )
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at sessions court in Surat.(Twitter / Congress )

"Shri Rahul Gandhi "never ceases" to amaze! So far he avoided appearing in courts, and would field lawyers to secure exemption from his personal appearance. And now he is taking a Procession to Surat When Personal appearance is not needed," he said in a tweet. “People and Courts are watching.”

Rahul Gandhi in Surat: Follow all LIVE updates here

Rahul Gandhi filed an appeal in the sessions court in Surat challenging his conviction and sentencing by a lower court in the criminal defamation case over the "Modi surname" remark, hoping to overturn a judgement that resulted in his expulsion from parliament. His legal team filed appeal no. 254/2023 before he reached the court and sought bail.

The court accepted his petition and posted it for hearing on April 13. He was also granted interim bail till the next date of hearing.

Earlier today, the 52-year-old Congress leader reached Surat via a scheduled commercial flight along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He was received at the Surat airport by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot before they left for the sessions court.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted Gandhi for what the Congress said was a “symbol of support”, calling it a "drama" and a “childish attempt to bring pressure on the appellate court.”

"My point is very simple -- why the Congress party is trying to put this kind of undue pressure on the judiciary? There are means and ways to deal with judicial matters. But is this the way?" Rijiju asked while talking to reporters in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

He wondered whether there has ever been a case in the past where an entire political party tried to "gherao" a court.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to hit back at Rijiju, saying, "The man who threatens the judiciary, judges and ex-judges daily and also distorts history daily talking. Hypocrisy ki koi seema nahin hai Modi Kaal mein (There is no limit to hypocrisy in Modi's rule)."

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kiren rijiju rahul gandhi surat priyanka gandhi vadra + 2 more
kiren rijiju rahul gandhi surat priyanka gandhi vadra + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out