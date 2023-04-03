Rahul Gandhi case LIVE: BJP slams Cong leader's 'show of strength' before Surat court; '...arrogance'

On Monday, Congress' former Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi arrived Gujarat's Surat where he filed an appeal in a sessions court against a lower court order that found him guilty of criminal defamation for his ‘all thieves have Modi surname’ remark. The court accepted his petition and posted it for hearing on April 13. On March 24, barely twenty-four hours after a lower court in the city found Gandhi guilty of defaming the entire Modi community in a case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, the ex-Congress president was disqualified from Lok Sabha under a rule which bars convicted MPs from holding Lok Sabha membership.

Days later, he was also directed to vacate his official residence in New Delhi that was allotted to him as an MP, with the deadline to do so being April 22.

Gandhi had made the ‘Modi surname’ remark in April 2019 in Karnataka's Kolar, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. His target was PM Narendra Modi, whom he equated with fugitives like Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi. The former Congress MP was given the maximum 2-year jail term for his offence, but the sentence was suspended for thirty days for him to file an appeal against the order. If the conviction, however, is not overturned, he will stand disqualified from contesting elections for the next 8 years.