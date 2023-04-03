Rahul Gandhi case LIVE: BJP slams Cong leader's 'show of strength' before Surat court; '...arrogance'
Rahul Gandhi Case Live Updates: If Gandhi's conviction is not overturned, he will stand disqualified from contesting elections for the next 8 years.
On Monday, Congress' former Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi arrived Gujarat's Surat where he filed an appeal in a sessions court against a lower court order that found him guilty of criminal defamation for his ‘all thieves have Modi surname’ remark. The court accepted his petition and posted it for hearing on April 13. On March 24, barely twenty-four hours after a lower court in the city found Gandhi guilty of defaming the entire Modi community in a case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, the ex-Congress president was disqualified from Lok Sabha under a rule which bars convicted MPs from holding Lok Sabha membership.
Days later, he was also directed to vacate his official residence in New Delhi that was allotted to him as an MP, with the deadline to do so being April 22.
Gandhi had made the ‘Modi surname’ remark in April 2019 in Karnataka's Kolar, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. His target was PM Narendra Modi, whom he equated with fugitives like Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi. The former Congress MP was given the maximum 2-year jail term for his offence, but the sentence was suspended for thirty days for him to file an appeal against the order. If the conviction, however, is not overturned, he will stand disqualified from contesting elections for the next 8 years.
Apr 03, 2023 07:08 PM IST
BJP accuses Congress of attempting to pressurise judiciary by accompanying Rahul Gandhi to Surat Court
BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi asked Monday if Congress leaders' decision to accompany Rahul Gandhi was a display of his arrogance, an attempt to pressure the judiciary or the "familiar tactic" of browbeating probe agencies.
Apr 03, 2023 06:26 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi will not bow down before Modi, Shah: Adhir Ranjan
"On one side, the BJP says why does Rahul Gandhi not go to the judiciary for his case, and when he does, the BJP has a problem with it. Rahul Gandhi has said that he will not get afraid. He will not bow down before Amit Shah, Modi. He will go before the judiciary itself," the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan said while speaking to ANI.
Apr 03, 2023 06:02 PM IST
Tharoor dismisses BJP's charge of Congress 'exerting pressure' on judiciary by accompanying Rahul Gandhi in Surat
"That is an absurd allegation. First of all, who attends the court is not a source of pressure. If at all there is a source of pressure on the judiciary, I think we can all guess where that is likely to come from," the former Union minister told PTI on BJP's charge that his party exerted "undue pressure" on the judiciary as its leaders accompanied Rahul Gandhi to Surat court.
Apr 03, 2023 05:30 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi after challenging conviction in Surat court: ‘In this struggle…’
Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the truth was his weapon and support in the “fight to save democracy”, shortly after a sessions court in Surat admitted his plea against conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case that saw him expelled from the Parliament.
Apr 03, 2023 05:17 PM IST
‘Misplaced priorities’: BJP dig at Congress on accompanying Rahul Gandhi in Surat
Apr 03, 2023 04:58 PM IST
Watch: Rahul Gandhi prepares to fly back to Delhi after appealing against conviction in Surat court
Apr 03, 2023 04:44 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi's show of strength for Rahul after appeal in Surat court
Apr 03, 2023 04:20 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi issues first reaction after appeal in Surat court
Apr 03, 2023 04:04 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi in Surat, Rijiju says ‘taking a procession…courts are watching’
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju stepped up the attack on Rahul Gandhi as the Congress leader arrived in Surat…read more.
Apr 03, 2023 03:56 PM IST
Surat court asks respondents to file reply by April 10 in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi
The Surat court has asked respondents to file reply by April 10 in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi was given bail till on Monday while the court listed his case for next hearing on April 13.
Apr 03, 2023 03:52 PM IST
Watch: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi while on their way to Surat court
Apr 03, 2023 03:48 PM IST
What happens to Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Lok Sabha set now?
The Election Commission will announce a special election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat unless his conviction is put on hold by a higher court. Also, he will not be allowed to contest elections for the next eight years.
Apr 03, 2023 03:43 PM IST
In pic: Rahul Gandhi welcomed by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Surat
Apr 03, 2023 03:37 PM IST
Surat court extends Rahul Gandhi's bail, next hearing on Apr 13
A Surat court on Monday extended Rahul Gandhi's bail while listing next hearing for his case on April 13. Read more.
Apr 03, 2023 03:27 PM IST
Watch: Rahul Gandhi waves to crowd after leaving sessions court in Surat
Apr 03, 2023 03:11 PM IST
Video: Congress leaders, workers gather outside Surat court to show support for Rahul Gandhi
Apr 03, 2023 02:57 PM IST
In pic: Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Congress leaders, arrives in Surat
Apr 03, 2023 02:52 PM IST
Watch: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Surat to file appeal against his conviction in ‘Modi surname’ case
Apr 03, 2023 02:49 PM IST
War of words between BJP-Congress ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appeal
BJP alleged Monday that for the Congress ‘one family is bigger than the country’ while the opposition party said that it will ‘fight against corruption’ amid as party leader Rahul Gandhi is set to file an appeal in Surat court against his conviction in defamation case.
Apr 03, 2023 02:44 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi reaches Surat to file appeal against his conviction in defamation case
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Surat in Gujarat to file appeal in sessions court against his conviction in defamation case in 'Modi surname' remark case.
Apr 03, 2023 02:38 PM IST
Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appeal, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot holds press conference in Ahmedabad
Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appeal against his conviction in defamation case, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference in Ahmedabad.
Apr 03, 2023 02:20 PM IST
When Rahul Gandhi tore ordinance in 2013 for 3-month protection from disqualification
After his conviction in the defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified under a Supreme Court judgement that an ordinance passed by his own government in 2013 sought to nullify. Read more.
Apr 03, 2023 02:15 PM IST
Gujarat Congress workers gather outside Surat court to support Rahul Gandhi
Apr 03, 2023 02:09 PM IST
Congress workers protest in Tamil Nadu
Members of the party's Tamil Nadu unit protest in Coimbatore against Rahul's disqualification from Lok Sabha.
Apr 03, 2023 01:37 PM IST
What is the ‘Adani issue’ for which Congress believes Rahul was targeted?
In January, Hindenburg Research, a US-based short seller, accused the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate of carrying out the ‘largest con in corporate history.’ While the group has denied any wrongdoing, Rahul Gandhi, a vocal critic of both PM Modi and Adani, has been relentlessly attacking the prime minister for ‘favouring’ the billionaire (both belong to Gujarat). On March 2, the Supreme Court constituted a committee to look into the issue, and asked it to submit its report by May 2.
Apr 03, 2023 01:06 PM IST
What Bhupesh Baghel said on BJP's ‘putting pressure on judiciary’ charge
Here's what Chhattisgarh CM said, before boarding flight for Surat: “I am going with my leader (Rahul Gandhi), how can this be pressure on the judiciary? They (BJP) are creating ruckus in West Bengal and Bihar. Till now no appeal has come from PM Modi and Amit Shah…”
Apr 03, 2023 12:41 PM IST
Gujarat govt arresting Congress workers, party claims
Gujarat's BJP government arresting Congress workers to prevent them from reaching Surat, claims Jairam Ramesh, Congress communication in-charge.
Apr 03, 2023 12:36 PM IST
Congress leaders board flight
Rahul Gandhi boards IndiGo flight with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders.
Apr 03, 2023 12:23 PM IST
Congress leaders at Delhi airport to board IndiGo flight
At Delhi airport, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders board IndiGo bus to be taken to their flight.
Apr 03, 2023 12:04 PM IST
Tight security in Surat
"Given the presence of Rahul Gandhi in the Surat district court, we have deployed the force wherever there is a possibility of movement. We will also be starting frisking and checking': Sagar Bagmar, DCP Zone-4, Surat. Read more
Apr 03, 2023 11:58 AM IST
Congress protests outside Surat court
Party workers protest outside the sessions court in Surat, where Gandhi will file an appeal against his conviction.
Apr 03, 2023 11:42 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi leaves residence to fly to Surat
Disqualified MP leaves his residence in New Delhi to fly to Surat, where he will file an appeal against his conviction in a criminal defamation case.
Apr 03, 2023 11:24 AM IST
CMs among Congress leaders to accompany Rahul
Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Sukhvinder Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) among leaders who will accompany the former party president in Surat.
Apr 03, 2023 11:09 AM IST
Why BJP has problem with Rahul going to court, asks Congress
“Rahul Gandhi has said that he will not get afraid. He will not bow down before Amit Shah, Modi. He will go before the judiciary itself. On the one hand, you are saying that he should go to court, but when he is going you are having a problem with it”: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Apr 03, 2023 10:53 AM IST
Now, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches Rahul's residence
After mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Rahul's residence.
Apr 03, 2023 10:46 AM IST
‘Congress trying to put pressure on court’
Union minister Kiren Rijiu accuses Rahul Gandhi and Congress of trying to bring ‘pressure’ on the court by turning up to file an appeal in numbers.
Apr 03, 2023 10:19 AM IST
What is the entire controversy?
Here's what this controversy is all about. Read more
Apr 03, 2023 10:05 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi arrives at Rahul Gandhi's residence
Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi arrives at her son's residence before his departure to Surat to challenge his conviction.