Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: BJP can disqualify me 50 times, 100 times but…

Rahul Gandhi in his first public meeting in Wayanad after getting back his Lok Sabha membership said Wayanad is his family and the BJP and the RSS do not understand how families work. "If someone wants to separate two brothers or a father from his daughter, will their relationship become weaker or stronger? Stronger. They don't understand the more they will try to separate you and me, we will come closer. They think if they disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad will break. No, if you disqualify Rahul Gandhi his relationship with people will only become stronger. You stood by me. BJP must understand that they can disqualify me 50 times, but that will not affect my ties with Wayanad," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi's public address in Wayanad on Saturday.

"This is what the BJP does. They divide families. They did the same in Manipur. We will rebuild it. If you have set Manipur on fire in two months, we will rebuild it in five years," Rahul Gandhi said.

“What is family? That looks after you, protects you, shows you respect. This is what you have done for me. You have protected me, given me love, affection. You can disqualify me 50 times, 100 times but this relationship will only get stronger,” Rahul Gandhi added.

"India is a family they want to divide. Manipur is a family they wanted to destroy. Thousands and thousands of families have been destroyed by the policies of the BJP. They destroy relationships between people. We bring people together, build families," Rahul Gandhi added.

Recounting his experience of Manipur, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP killed Manipur, allowed the rape of thousands of women. "As Prime Minister of the country, you are laughing? You spent two minutes talking about the murder of Bharat Mata. How dare you do this? How can you disrespect the idea of India? What have you been doing for the last four months? Why have you not been there? Why haven't you tried to stop the violence? Because you are not a nationalist. Anybody who murders the idea of India cannot be a nationalist.. can not love India," Rahul Gandhi said.

