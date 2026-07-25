‘Couldn’t shut paper leaks': Opposition attacks Centre over Delhi metro, internet restrictions amid CJP protest

Opposition leaders on Saturday criticised the Centre over the closure of multiple Delhi Metro stations and other restrictions imposed around Central Delhi amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar. They accused the government of attempting to suppress students demanding accountability over the alleged paper leak.

Central Secretariat metro station closed in view of CJP protest, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, July 24, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

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The allegations came as 18 Delhi Metro stations across central Delhi are closed on Saturday, four consecutive day of such restrictions, citing security concerns surrounding the ongoing CJP protest.

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Metro closure in Delhi

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the stations will remain shut from 7.30 am until further instructions on Saturday, although interchange facilities continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

The affected stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan and New Delhi.

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Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government had responded to the protests by shutting down public services instead of addressing the concerns of students.

"Shut down the metro. Shut down the roads. Shut down the shops. Shut down the Internet. Shut down the food. The government has taken these cruel steps against students who are demanding their rights. But there's just one thing Mr Modi couldn't shut down — paper leaks", Gandhi wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

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TMC MP slams metro closures in Delhi

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Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose also targeted the Centre over the security measures in the national capital, accusing the government of disrupting public life while trying to curb the student-led agitation.

“The 76 year old @narendramodi sits in his palace making unwatchable Insta reels to try and somehow compete with Gen Z, while his government 1) shuts down 18 metro stations,” Ghose wrote on X.

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"…2) shuts down all roads to Central Delhi, 3) puts in internet jammers, 4) stops food supply to children in Jantar Mantar 5) gets Hindutva leaders to start abusing the kids 6) Brings in massive security forces to frisk, block and shove ordinary citizens. FAILED @narendramodi government," she added.

Akhilesh Yadav on paper leaks

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the government over the NEET paper leak controversy, saying superficial changes would not solve the problem and calling for a complete overhaul of the system.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "When your 'essence' remains, the 'plunder' will continue! For show, it's not enough to merely display a 'mere shell', the entire 'structure' must be changed."

People, food stopped, says CJP

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In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat alleging that Delhi Police had set up checkpoints nearly 5 km from Jantar Mantar, where students heading to the protest were being stopped.

"Dear Delhi Police, do whatever you want. You cannot stop people from coming to Jantar Mantar. You cannot stop people from having food. You cannot stop people from helping us. Most importantly, you cannot stop Pradhan's resignation. He is going," Ranka wrote.