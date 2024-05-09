Rahul Gandhi promises August 15 deadline to start 30 lakh recruitment: ‘Election slipping out of Modi’s hands'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the INDIA government will start the process of filling 30 lakh vacant posts in various government departments by August 15. In a video message, the Congress MP made an appeal to the youth of the country in which he said in the next 4-5 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would try to divert the attention because he understood that the election was slipping from his hand. Rahul Gandhi addresses the youth via video message, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, on Thursday.(PTI)

"He will not become the prime minister and he has now decided to divert your attention for 4-5 days. He will do some drama or the other. But your attention should not be diverted. Unemployment is a major issue Narendra Modi promised 2 crore jobs but it was a lie. He brought demonetisation, wrong GST and served people like Adani," Rahul Gandhi said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Lok Sabha election 2024: Full coverage

"We are bringing Bharti Bharosa. The INDIA bloc will form the government on June 4 and the process of filling 30 lakh vacant posts will begin by August 15. Jai Hind. Namaskar," Rahul Gandhi said.

In his message, he mentioned Adani countering Narendra Modi's attack that Rahul Gandhi stopped taking the names of Adani-Ambani. "For five years, the Congress' shehzada kept repeating one thing. But when the Rafale issue faded, he switched to targeting five industrialists, especially Ambani and Adani. However, once the elections were announced, he stopped attacking them. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of money reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight," Modi said in his speech in Telangana on Wednesday.

While the Congress emphasised that Rahul Gandhi never stopped taking about Adani-Ambani, Rahul Gandhi asked whether PM Modi knew of 'tempo loads of money' from his personal experience. "Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani behind closed doors, but for the first time you have talked about Adani and Ambani in public," Gandhi said. "You also know that they give money in a tempo. Is it your personal experience? Do one thing - send the CBI, ED to them and carry out a thorough investigation and don't be scared," he said.