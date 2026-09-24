Rahul Gandhi calls for Gyanesh Kumar's ouster, repeats 'vote chori' claim amid EC row: 'Elections being rigged'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while reiterating his earlier claims of “vote-chori”.

Rahul Gandhi said that he had given a dissent note during the CEC appointment process, , saying it should be independent and free from executive control. (X/ @IndianNationalCongress)

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha cited states like Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, questioning how the anti-incumbency in these states had “disappeared.”

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Gandhi's address came after an investigative report from The Indian Express newspaper stated that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections to decisions taken in the commission’s name at least 14 times over 10 months.

“... I have shown it with proof, and there is already more than enough information to make this a 100 per cent certainty that Indian elections, Lok Sabha elections, 2024 election, Vidhan Sabha elections are all being rigged,” Gandhi said. The Congress MP further said that the two Election Commissioners had “done a wise thing”, while adding that the CEC must “think seriously and turn approver.”

‘Gave dissent note during CEC appointment’

Gandhi said that he had given a dissent note during the CEC appointment process, saying it should be independent and free from executive control. However, he claimed his note was “junked.”

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{{^usCountry}} The appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India is currently governed by the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023. A three-member high-level committee, including the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union cabinet minister nominated by the PM recommends names to the President for the final appointment. ‘Fundamental question for us’: Rahul on anti-incumbency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India is currently governed by the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023. A three-member high-level committee, including the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union cabinet minister nominated by the PM recommends names to the President for the final appointment. ‘Fundamental question for us’: Rahul on anti-incumbency {{/usCountry}}

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Gandhi mentioned the names of some states when speaking about the anti-incumbency factor, claiming it had “disappeared” in swing states.

“Haryana swings from one party to another for 50 years. Suddenly anti-incumbency disappears. Maharashtra swings; suddenly it disappears. Uttar Pradesh swings. Sometimes Samajwadi, sometimes BSP; it disappears. Madhya Pradesh, it disappears. Gujarat, it disappears. This has been a fundamental question for us,” Gandhi said, according to ANI news agency.

He further said the Opposition “understands the popularity of a person and the performance of the government”. “…But we cannot understand how anti-incumbency disappears,” Gandhi added.

‘Have been raising questions, those were ignored’

Gandhi said that he had raised concerns, but they had been “ignored.” “People of India believed it. But the institutional framework of India was not interested...” the Lok Sabha LoP said.

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“From vote-chori comes Kanun-chori.... From Kanun-chori comes Sanstha chori — institutions. This is the chain that has taken place…” Gandhi alleged. “If the vote has been stolen and the MPs sitting in parliament are there based on a stolen vote, then any law they are making is illegal, and any institutional change they make is also illegal,” he added, according to ANI.

‘BJP lost 20 elections since 2014’: Pradeep Bhandari on Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Meanwhile, BJP's national media co-in-charge and party national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Rahul Gandhi's address a “damp squib”, while denying his “no anti-incumbency remarks.”

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“Lie 1: There is no anti incumbency against BJP since 2014. Truth: BJP has lost 20 elections since 2014,” Bhandari said in a post on X. The BJP spokesperson termed the Congress leader's address as “Jhoot Ki Goonj.”

Responding to the remarks on BJP's “consecutive wins”, Bhandari cited Congress winning Rae Bareli 16 times. “Did Congress under Nehru do “vote chori”, or does Congress win in Rae Bareilly 16 times in consecutive (sic)," Bhandari said.

Deep Dive What specific allegations did Arvind Kejriwal make against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? Arvind Kejriwal alleged that recent elections were affected by 'vote theft' orchestrated by Gyanesh Kumar, describing him as the 'mastermind' behind the alleged manipulation. What were the objections raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi? Sandhu and Joshi raised objections regarding changes in electoral-roll management, including the handling of voter registrations and deletions, and they expressed concerns about decisions being made without their knowledge. How did the Election Commission respond to the reported internal dissent among its commissioners? The Election Commission clarified that all decisions were made unanimously and emphasized that differing views among commissioners are part of standard deliberative processes within the commission.