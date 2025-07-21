'Rahul Gandhi rejected prime minister post offered by Manmohan Singh': Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav, Independent Bihar MP, on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "rejected the post of the prime minister, which was offered by former PM Manmohan Singh. Pappu Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna, Friday, July 4, 2025. (PTI)

In an interview, Pappu Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi, “a genius”, rejected the offer for the prime minister's chair in a second.

“In a second, a Harvard student, a genius boy, who has the courage to speak the truth… rejected the chair of prime minister,” Pappu Yadav said in the ANI news agency interview, taking Rahul Gandhi's name on being asked by the interviewer who he was referring to.

“Manmohan Singh ji said Rahul you become [the PM], he [Rahul Gandhi] said never,” Pappu Yadav said.

The Independent MP from Purnea criticised the Centre, alleging that constitutional and democratic rights are being eroded and warning that the House will not function unless critical concerns raised by the opposition are addressed.

"Constitutional and democratic rights are being taken away. SIR is also a big issue that needs to be raised. The entire opposition and our leader, Rahul Gandhi, have discussed some issues that need to be raised and seek answers from the government," he said in the ANI interview

He added that the government must be held accountable for "the attack on Bihar and the Biharis, the attacks on the poor and on poverty," which he termed the "biggest issues."

The remarks came ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, which began on Monday and will run till August 21. The government is expected to table a packed legislative agenda, with multiple bills listed for discussion and passage.