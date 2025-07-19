94.68% electors in Bihar covered under Special Intensive Revision: ECI

The Election Commission of India on Thursday said that 94.68% of electors in Bihar have been covered under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with seven days remaining for completion of the exercise. Any elector aggrieved by a decision of the ERO may file an appeal with the District Magistrate and the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. (File)(@ECISVEEP)

According to a press note issued by the Commission, enumeration forms have been received for 7,11,72,660 electors out of a total of 7,89,69,844 electors as on June 24, 2025 — accounting for 90.12% of the total. Of these, forms for 6,85,34,743 electors (86.79%) have been digitised. Meanwhile, 36,86,971 electors — 4.67% of the total — have been marked as “not found at their addresses” so far.

Breaking this further, 12,71,414 electors (1.61%) have been identified as probably deceased, 18,16,306 (2.3%) as probably permanently shifted, 5,92,273 (0.75%) as enrolled at multiple places, and 6,978 (0.01%) as not traceable.

The Commission said lists of such electors — deceased, permanently shifted, enrolled at multiple places, or those who have not returned enumeration forms despite multiple visits — are now being shared with District Presidents of political parties and their 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for verification. Each BLA can submit up to 50 forms a day after certifying the status of such electors. This process is to be completed by July 25.

Following this, the draft electoral roll will be published by Electoral Registration Officers on August 1. From that date, political parties and the public will have a full one-month period to raise objections, suggest corrections, or propose inclusion of any left-out names. Printed and digital copies of the draft roll will be provided free of cost to recognised political parties and will also be posted on the ECI website.

After disposal of claims and objections till September 25, the final electoral roll will be published on September 30. The final roll will again be shared with political parties and published online.

Any elector aggrieved by a decision of the ERO may file an appeal with the District Magistrate and the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Commission said.