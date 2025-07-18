We will build a new Bihar, once again an NDA government: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led government will return to power again and push to build a new ‘Bihar’. He added that the previous Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress alliance governments neglected the state. PM Modi was addressing a public rally in Motihari ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state later this year. (HT Photo | Santosh Kumar)

Addressing a public rally in Motihari ahead of the upcoming assembly polls later this year, the PM said, “We will build a new Bihar, once again an NDA government”.

PM Modi also criticised the previous RJD government saying that they couldn’t provide employment to the people of Bihar.

“We neither get trapped in slogans nor remain confined to promises, we believe in concrete action which is reflected through our policies and programmes. When I talk about backward classes and extremely backward classes, we mean it and work for their uplift,” he said.

PM Modi also inaugurated multiple development projects worth ₹7,200 crore, which included four Amrit Bharat trains, infrastructure projects, handing over keys of houses and release of funds for housing schemes.

“Bihar ka sankalp atal, NDA ke saath har pal (Bihar’s resolve is firm, every moment with NDA). Banayenge naya Bihar, fir ek baar NDA sarkar ( We will make a new Bihar, once again NDA government),” said Modi who was accompanied by chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.

Pushing for more employment opportunities in Bihar, Modi said his government is striving to provide more opportunities for the youth.

“Our resolve is Samriddh Bihar, Har yuva ko rozgar (A prosperous Bihar with employment to every youth). There will be more and more opportunities for youth. The Nitish Kumar-led state government has already provided government jobs in large numbers after a lot of work in the previous years. The Centre is helping the state. We have also come up with a new ₹1-lakh crore scheme to be implemented from August 1 under which on first time employment in the private sector, every youth will get ₹15,000. Mudra loans are also being provided for self-employment,” he added.

Modi also stressed on the fact that the funds allocation under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government until 2014 was less and since 2014, his government has provided more funds for the state to prosper.

Modi was referring to deputy CM Samrat Choudhary’s remark comparing the ₹1.92 lakh crore in the ten years under UPA while Bihar has received ₹14 lakh crore since 2014.

Modi also launched a scathing attack on the RJD and Congress. He said that the previous UPA government was revengeful towards Bihar and left it to live in backwardness, while his government ended the politics of revenge with focus on the state’s growth.

“When Bihar will grow, India will grow,” he added.