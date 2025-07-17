Modi govt has secured India, sent a strong message to world: Amit Shah in Jaipur

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a clear and powerful message to the world, that any attempt to harm its citizens will invite strong retaliation. Union home minister Amit Shah with Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma in Jaipur on Thursday. (PTI)

He said a strong message has gone out to the world that no one should mess with India’s citizens and anyone who dares to do so has to face consequences.

Referring to Operation Sindoor which was carried out to destroy terrorist camps in Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Shah said PM Modi has made the nation feel secure.

Shah, who is also minister for cooperation, was in Jaipur to attend an event organised on the occasion of International Year of Cooperation 2025.

He said that during Congress’ rule, the country had suffered several terrorist attacks.

“When the Uri attack occurred, Modi took decisive action and a surgical strike was carried out. Following the Pulwama attack, an airstrike was done and when an attack took place in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor was launched, targeting terrorists within Pakistan and eliminating them,” he said.

Shah said that the Prime Minister’s actions sent a strong message globally.

“Through these, Modi has conveyed a powerful message to the world that India’s citizens, armed forces, and borders should not be messed with. Anyone who dares to do so has to face consequences,” he said.

Shah said that Modi has turned the vision of a prosperous, secure and developed India into a reality and brought a dream on the ground.

“Under Modi’s leadership, the country has become the 4th largest economy in the world and 22 crore people have been lifted above the poverty line.”

Praising chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the BJP government in Rajasthan, Shah said that the state has done remarkable work in a short period of time.

“Rajasthan was suffering due to paper leaks. By forming an SIT, the government has sent a strong message to the paper leak mafia,” he said.

The home minister said that under the leadership of Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan signed MoUs worth ₹35 lakh crore during an investment summit and work has already commenced on MoUs worth ₹3 lakh crore.

Shah said the BJP government in the state decreased VAT on petrol and diesel and several other initiatives were taken.

He also praised the state government for effectively implementing schemes and programmes of the central government.

Shah lauded the contributions made by the cooperative sector in the country’s development over the last century and said that the next 100 years are the years of cooperatives.

“With the vision of reaching every corner of the nation, Modi established a Ministry of Cooperation at the central level. Today, cooperatives play an active role in 98 percent of rural areas,” he said.

The Cooperative Minister said that the ministry has launched 61 initiatives in the last four years to strengthen the sector. “The creation of 2 lakh new PACS (primary agricultural credit societies) has already started, with 40,000 PACS already set up. We have completed the computerization PACS and all states have accepted the new model bylaws for PACS,” he said.

He also spoke about Rajasthan’s agricultural contributions.

The minister said the government has initiated research on camel breed preservation and medicinal qualities of camel milk. “This will ensure the long-term survival of camels in the coming years,” he said.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma highlighted the works and achievements of his government.

“We are working to ensure that the benefits of cooperatives reach our people. Under Modi’s leadership, we have a plan that every beneficiary, whether it is the Centre or the State, should get its benefits,” he said.