‘More than…': PM Modi compares PMAY houses in Bihar to population of Norway, Singapore and New Zealand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government has provided more houses under PM Awas Yojana in Bihar than the entire population of countries like Norway, Singapore and New Zealand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Motihari, Bihar, Friday, July 18, 2025. (PMO via PTI Photo)(PTI07_18_2025_000068B)(PMO)

Modi was speaking at a rally in Bihar's Motihari, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs. 7,200 crore ahead of the assembly poll due later this year.

"Under PM Awas Yojna, we gave more houses to Bihar than the entire population of Norway, New Zealand and Singapore," he said during the rally.

PM Mdi also pointed out that he had taken the resolution for Operation Sindoor from Bihar and said that the whole world praised the anti-terror operation's success.

“I took the resolution for Operation Sindoor on the land of Bihar. Today, the whole world is watching its success,” PM Modi said.

Before his remarks, PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several development projects in Bihar, ranging from bettering rail and road connectivity to promoting digital infrastructure in the state. He was flanked by governor Arif Mohammad Khan and chief minister Nitish Kumar.

PM Narendra Modi's development push ahead of the Bihar assembly poll

With the Bihar assembly poll just months away, PM Narendra Modi's inauguration spree in Bihar tried to push the state's development. He dedicated multiple rail projects to the nation, including automatic signalling between the Samastipur-Bachhwara rail line and the doubling of the Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail line, part of the Darbhanga-Samastipur doubling project worth over ₹580 crore.

In addition, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the four-lane Ara bypass of NH-319 and inaugurated the Parariya to Mohania section of NH-319. He will also inaugurate a two-lane paved shoulder road from Sarwan to Chakai under NH-333C. These were among several other inaugurations during the rally in Motihari.