Narendra Modi in Bihar today: Projects PM will inaugurate ahead of assembly poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth ₹7,200 crore in poll-bound Bihar on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Motihari, Bihar, on Friday.(PMO)

Bihar's assembly election is due in October or November this year, and chief minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA hope to remain in power once again. PM Modi’s inauguration spree and rally in Motihari are expected to boost those prospects.

“Whenever the Prime Minister has visited the state, he has brought great gifts for Bihar's development... Today too, the Prime Minister will dedicate projects worth over 7,000 crores to the public. The efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bihar's development will prove to be a milestone in itself, and Bihar will progress," Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told ANI.

What projects will PM Narendra Modi inaugurate or lay foundation stones for in Bihar?