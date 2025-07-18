Narendra Modi in Bihar today: Projects PM will inaugurate ahead of assembly poll
PM Modi’s inauguration spree and rally in Motihari are expected to boost the prospects of NDA in Bihar assembly polls later this year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth ₹7,200 crore in poll-bound Bihar on Friday.
Bihar's assembly election is due in October or November this year, and chief minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA hope to remain in power once again. PM Modi’s inauguration spree and rally in Motihari are expected to boost those prospects.
“Whenever the Prime Minister has visited the state, he has brought great gifts for Bihar's development... Today too, the Prime Minister will dedicate projects worth over 7,000 crores to the public. The efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bihar's development will prove to be a milestone in itself, and Bihar will progress," Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told ANI.
What projects will PM Narendra Modi inaugurate or lay foundation stones for in Bihar?
- Rail projects: In a major boost to rail infrastructure in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation multiple rail projects. It includes automatic signalling between the Samastipur-Bachhwara rail line that will enable efficient train operations in this section and the doubling of the Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail line, part of the Darbhanga-Samastipur doubling project worth over ₹580 crore, that will enhance the capacity of train operations and reduce delays.
- Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the development of infrastructure for the maintenance of Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra, and the installation of automatic signalling on the 114 km Bhatni–Chhapra Gramin rail line to enable streamlined train operations. The upgradation of the traction system in the Bhatni–Chhapra Gramin section will allow higher train speeds by strengthening traction infrastructure and optimising energy efficiency. Additionally, the Darbhanga–Narkatiaganj rail line doubling project, worth around ₹4,080 crore, will increase sectional capacity, enable the operation of more passenger and freight trains, and strengthen connectivity between North Bihar and the rest of the country.
- He will flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains, which will connect key cities such as Patna, Motihari, Darbhanga, and Malda Town with major destinations like New Delhi and Lucknow, enhancing regional and interstate rail connectivity.
- Road connectivity: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Ara bypass of NH-319 and inaugurate the Parariya to Mohania section of NH-319. This corridor, which connects Ara Town to the Golden Quadrilateral, is expected to enhance passenger and freight transport. He will also inaugurate a two-lane paved shoulder road from Sarwan to Chakai under NH-333C, which serves as a vital link between Bihar and Jharkhand.
- Digital infrastructure push: PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a couple of projects to boost the digital infrastructure in Bihar. He will inaugurate a new Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility in Darbhanga and a state-of-the-art incubation centre in Patna. These facilities are designed to support the growth of the IT and startup ecosystem in Bihar, promote software exports, and foster innovation and entrepreneurship.
- Development of fisheries: Several fisheries development projects will also be inaugurated under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). These projects include the setting up of hatcheries, biofloc units, ornamental fish farming units, and integrated aquaculture infrastructure. The new projects are expected to generate employment and uplift the rural economy through increased fish production and entrepreneurship.
- Self-help groups and housing grants: PM Modi will release ₹400 crore to approximately 61,500 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Bihar under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). He will also hand over keys to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin as part of a Griha Pravesh event for 12,000 families, and release over ₹160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the scheme.